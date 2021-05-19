D.he police in Belgium conducted a large-scale manhunt for a suspected right-wing extremist who had threatened a well-known Flemish virologist with death, among other things. The professional soldier was also searched for with helicopters on Wednesday. According to the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the Hoge Kempen National Park near the Netherlands was also closed to the public in order not to hinder the search in the 12,000-hectare forest and heather area.

The police had been looking for the man since Tuesday afternoon and in the meantime have not ruled out that he might flee abroad. Belgium borders among others with North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. The manhunt continued on Wednesday evening.

Anti-tank missiles found in the forest

The soldier had left a suicide note in which he threatened state structures and several people with an attack, said a spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office. Authorities suspect the 46-year-old is armed.

The Belgian Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne told the report, according to the Belgian broadcaster VTM, that the evidence had accumulated that the man was an acute threat. The 46-year-old has been on a terrorist list of the Belgian anti-terrorist agency Ocam for a long time because of his right-wing extremist sympathies.

On Tuesday evening, investigators found a car in a wooded area near the village of Dilsen-Stolkkem on the Belgian-Dutch border that allegedly belonged to the suspect. A forester noticed the car. Four anti-tank missiles were found in the car, according to the federal prosecutor.

The virologist Marc Van Ranst and his family have meanwhile been taken to a safe place. To be against corona measures and vaccines is all too often associated with glorification of violence and raw racism, the virologist wrote on Wednesday night on Twitter. “So that one thing is clear: such threats don’t make the slightest impression on me.”