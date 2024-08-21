Home policy

From: Laura May

The swing states will decide the 2024 US election. Polls currently show Harris at an advantage over Trump – this is particularly surprising in one state.

Washington – A new poll predicts just under three months before the US election 2024 in North Carolina a head-to-head race between Kamala Harris and Donald TrumpThe former president won the majority of votes in the eastern state in both 2016 and 2020. Due to the close result in the last presidential election, in which Trump won by only 1.3 points, North Carolina is currently considered one of the seven swing states.

Now, ahead of the upcoming US election in 2024, Harris and Trump are in a close race. Current polls show that Harris is increasingly winning over voters after she lost support following the withdrawal of President Joe Biden in July presidential candidate of the Democrats Harris’ candidacy is renewed according to Newsweek the enthusiasm of the Democratic base while generating record-breaking fundraising, allowing her to regain momentum after months of poor polls for Biden.

Polls on US election: Harris and Trump face close race in North Carolina

The polling firm Sabato’s Crystal Ball again classified the election campaign in North Carolina on Tuesday (August 20) as completely open and a so-called “toss-up state,” as Harris continues to improve her numbers in the US election polls. North Carolina last voted for the Democrats on the presidential level in 2008, when it supported Barack Obama over John McCain. Since then, Republicans have always won narrowly.

A poll on the US election by Redfield & Wilton Strategieswhich was conducted from August 12 to 15 among 601 likely voters, still showed that Trump has a three-point lead over Harris in North Carolina (47 percent to 44 percent).

Election campaign in the swing state: Harris relies on black votes – details from polls show trend

But Democrats are increasingly optimistic about the state, hoping Harris can boost turnout among black voters while winning over voters in suburban areas that have turned away from Republicans in recent years. Kyle Kondik, editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ballwrote on Tuesday that Harris’s numbers in the US election polls in North Carolina were “slightly better” than her poll numbers in Georgia, a swing state that Biden won in 2020.

The fact that the election in North Carolina is exciting at all is already a success for Kamala Harris. After all, it is a state that almost always goes to the republican A good sign for the Democrats is that not only the current poll on the US election points to a neck-and-neck race. In a survey published on August 11 by YouGov Blue on behalf of Carolina Forward, Harris and Trump are tied at 46 percent each.

Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump in five swing states in polls for the 2024 US election

Swing states in the 2024 US election According to the US election in 2024, USNews and other media have identified seven states as swing states. Swing states are states in which both the Republicans and Democrats have a chance of winning the election. Pennsylvania (19 electors)

Nevada (6 electors)

Georgia (16 electoral votes)

Michigan (15 electors)

North Carolina (16 electors)

Arizona (11 electors)

Wisconsin (10 electors)

Swing states will be decisive in US election: Harris courts voter favor

According to a report by NZZ According to the polls, Kamala Harris is focusing her campaign on swing voters in the swing states, who are supposed to secure her election. That is why she has easily dropped her previous radical positions. Five years ago, for example, Harris was still calling for a ban on fracking, but not anymore. This stance would have cost her votes, especially in the important swing state of Pennsylvania, which is the second largest natural gas producer among all federal states thanks to fracking.

It remains exciting to see whether Harris’ strategy will work and whether she can gather enough votes against Donald Trump in the three months remaining until the US election. Various polls before the US election see the Democrat rapidly catching up with her opponent Trump in the swing states. In five of the seven contested swing states, the Democrat is ahead according to surveys by The Cook Political Report before Donald Trump: Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin. According to the poll, Harris cannot currently win against Trump in Georgia and Nevada. Despite all the trends in the run-up to the US election, the fact that polls can only predict the election result to a limited extent was most recently made clear in the 2016 US election, when Donald Trump unexpectedly won. (lm)