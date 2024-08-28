Home policy

Election posters of BSW, SPD and CDU in the Saxony election campaign (symbolic image). © IMAGO / Wolfgang Maria Weber

Current news on the Saxony election and Thuringia election in the ticker. Polls show a clear shift to the right. In Saxony, the AfD and CDU are in a close race.

Current Surveys to Thuringia election – AfD leads with almost 30 percent – ​​Höcke campaigns with Solingen attack. Surveys before Saxony election tense – Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer is already talking about a "fateful election".

Dresden/Erfurt – The state elections in two federal states are overshadowed by the renewed debate on migration in Germany and the knife attack in Solingen: The Saxony election and the Thuringia election will take place next Sunday. Both votes could also be a fateful moment for the federal government. There is a possibility that some parties in the traffic light coalition will not overcome the five percent hurdle in both federal states and could thus be eliminated from the state parliament. This is shown by the current polls on the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia.

Election in Saxony and Thuringia election: polls show close race

One thing is certain: There is a lot at stake in the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia. A few days after the attack in Solingen, right-wing AfD politician Björn Höcke could take control in Erfurt. In Dresden, it will probably be a neck-and-neck race between the AfD and the CDU. Observers have been concerned for weeks about the developments ahead of the elections in Saxony and Thuringia. A shift to the right seems inevitable and the election campaign in the federal states has been overshadowed by conduit.

Bodo Ramelow, Thuringia’s Prime Minister from the Left Party, criticized the spread of fear and rumors on social media in the run-up to the state election in Thuringia. He stressed that voters are the decision-makers and will decide on the composition of the new parliament on September 1. He found it unacceptable and disrespectful that, for example, a sick state parliament candidate was declared dead on the Internet or that people from outside Thuringia tried to influence voters’ opinions.

Current Surveys to Thuringia election

Current polls for the Thuringia election show that the AfD with Björn Höcke is far ahead of the other parties with 30 percent. With about a third of the seats, it could block the election of judges in the state parliament. After the knife attack in Solingen, in which three people were killed and several injured, the AfD is trying to use the issue for its election campaign before the Thuringia election. Höcke published a tile on X with a bloody knife and a call to vote, and the hashtag “Höcke or Solingen” is also being circulated online.

The high poll ratings could mean that, in the current coalition models, completely new coalitions would be mathematically possible in Thuringia after the state election. The CDU’s top candidate Voigt would have to work with the ex-Left Party and former mayor of Eisenach, Katja Wolf, from the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) and include the SPD in the alliance. If the BSW succeeds in overtaking the CDU, this could significantly disrupt the distribution of power after the Thuringia election. According to the polls, the red-red-green coalition currently has little chance of a third term in office.

Mood after Surveys before Saxony election tense

The mood before the election in Saxony is also tense. “It is a fateful election, everything is at stake here,” said Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, the CDU’s top candidate in the state election on September 1st. He called on people to strengthen the democratic center. “It’s about very, very few votes, the question of who is the strongest force. We have to be ahead so that we have the mandate to govern and so that this state really has a good future,” explained Kretschmer. It’s about Saxony, “it’s our choice, it will be decided for all of us with this election.” BSW head Sahra Wagenknecht, on the other hand, explained that she considers alliances with the AfD to be unreasonable.

Shortly before the Saxony election, the AfD is assuming, based on surveys, that it will become the strongest force and thus have the mandate to form a government. “We will be the strongest party,” said state chairman Jörg Urban in Dresden. The “mood” suggests over 30 percent, “I think we will beat the CDU.” All parties in parliament have ruled out a coalition with the AfD before the Saxony election, and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) has also signaled that such cooperation is out of the question. Surveys for the Saxony election recently showed a close race between the CDU and AfD.

Results of the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia with impact on federal politics

The results of the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia could have nationwide effects. While the SPD, FDP and Greens have to worry about getting into the state parliaments again in the elections in Saxony and Thuringia, the Free Voters (FW) could overcome the five percent hurdle in Saxony for the first time. “We see our position confirmed by the INSA surveys. However, these surveys are far from reflecting the positive reactions that we experienced from people during the election campaign,” said party leader Thomas Weidinger to the German Press Agency. The FW’s “fact-based and ideology-free political style” is popular.

The politician said of the election campaign in Saxony that people no longer care who solves their problems. “They want them to be solved. What really annoys me is the fact that no one takes stock anymore. Instead, you are called a populist if you address the problems clearly.” Katja Meier from the Greens in Saxony, meanwhile, clearly opposed BSW and AfD: “Saxony must not be governed by populists.” (red with agencies)