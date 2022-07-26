Home page politics

Of: Teresa Toth, Nail Akkoyun, and Christian Stör

In Tunisia, people are voting on a new constitution in a referendum. President Saied could soon have even more powers.

Update from Tuesday, July 26, 7:15 a.m.: In Tunisia, in the referendum on a new constitution boycotted by the opposition, a broad majority is emerging for the controversial project. According to post-election polls by the opinion research institute Sigma Conseil, between 92 and 93 percent of the participants voted in favor of the draft constitution, which is intended to give President Kais Saïed significantly more power. Official results are not expected until Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

The electoral authority Isie announced that the turnout was 27.54 percent. According to this, 2.46 million of the 9.3 million registered voters cast their vote. That’s more than observers had expected given the opposition’s calls for a boycott. Isie boss Farouk Bouasker said voters had lived up to their historic responsibility and turned out in “very respectable numbers” at the polling stations.

Referendum in Tunisia: Election observers prevented from working in several polling stations

+++ 9.40 p.m.: A Tunisian NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) reports that observers at several polling stations have been prevented from carrying out their duties. They should observe the elections and report back. In a recommendation on its official Facebook page, the NGO called on the Electoral Commission to intervene quickly and validate the accreditation certificates of these observers so that they can exercise their monitoring role.

Referendum in Tunisia: Critics warn – Constitution paves the way for dictatorship

+++ 4.30 p.m.: Tunisia is the only country to have successfully transitioned to democracy after the Arab uprisings of 2010. President Kais Saied now hopes to replace the old 2014 constitution with today’s referendum. This would give the president significantly more powers and weaken other institutions, especially parliament and the judiciary. Critics speak of an impending return to authoritarian rule.

One of the experts, who was part of the team that drafted the new constitution, also criticized the final form. According to Al-Jazeera, constitutional lawyer Sadok Belaid said that Saied’s completely revised constitution contained “significant risks and shortcomings” that paved the way for “a shameful dictatorial regime”.

Tunisia: President Kai Saied (right) speaks of a “historic decision”. © Tunisian Presidency/Imago

Referendum in Tunisia: President Kais Saied blames rivals

+++ 2.30 p.m.: Participation in the referendum on changing the constitution in Tunisia remains low. One person who cast his vote very early on is President Kais Saied. “Together we are building a new republic based on genuine freedom, justice and national dignity,” he told the press, adding that Tunisia was facing a “historic decision.”

Saied also accused unnamed rivals of handing out money to discourage people from voting. He did not provide any evidence for his claim. The turnout is seen as a test of Saied’s popularity after a year of increasingly strict autocracy.

Tunisian President Kais Saied casts his ballot during a referendum on a new Tunisian constitution. © afp

Referendum in Tunisia: President Kais Saied has the new constitution voted on

+++ 12.30 p.m.: President Kais Saied puts a new constitution to the vote in Tunisia. For the Tunisian political scientist Tarek Kahlaoui, this is a logical step. Saied’s introduction of a new constitution has always been part of his political project to create a presidential system, Kahlaoui told the TV station Al Jazeera. “The political system will evolve into a primarily presidential system where the president is the executive,” Kahlaoui said. “Even the prime minister is elected by the president independently of general elections. This is a high concentration of power in the hands of the President,” he added.

+++ 10.15 a.m.: In Tunisia, the first eligible voters voted on a new constitution on Monday morning. The introduction of a new constitution is part of a political restructuring driven by President Kais Saied. In the polling stations in the capital Tunis, there was initially little going on in the morning. Polls indicated a low turnout, especially since the opposition is calling for a boycott of the referendum. She regards the whole process as illegitimate.

After the Arab uprisings of 2010, Tunisia was the only country to successfully transition to democracy. Critics accuse Saied of wanting to return the North African country to a dictatorship. The constitutional referendum is also seen as a vote on Saied’s leadership so far.

Update from Monday, July 25, 6:45 a.m.: The citizens of Tunisia are called on Monday to a referendum on the constitutional reform pushed by President Kais Saied. This provides for the powers of the head of state to be significantly expanded. The President should therefore be able to exercise executive power and appoint the head of government and the ministers. Parliament’s position would be significantly weakened. There are no plans to remove the President.

Referendum in Tunisia: Hundreds protest against the threat of autocracy

+++ 10.05 p.m.: In Tunisia, around nine million people can vote on the new constitution on Monday (July 25). The draft constitution provides for the power of Tunisia’s head of state, Kais Saied, to be expanded – at the expense of parliament and the judiciary. Critics accuse Saied of wanting to return the country to a dictatorship. The opposition calls for a boycott of the referendum. She regards the whole process as illegitimate.

However, the new constitution comes into force with a simple majority for the draft regardless of the turnout. The polling stations are open between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The first results are expected on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Update from Sunday, July 24, 4:23 p.m.: Tensions in the country continue to mount ahead of the referendum on a new constitution in Tunisia on July 25. Hundreds of people gathered in central Tunis on Saturday (July 23) to demonstrate against the new constitution, which would further increase the powers of Tunisia’s head of state, Kais Saied.

The demonstrators fear that the new draft constitution will be the basis for a new dictatorship in the country: “People have come together today because they are aware of the dangers of the referendum, which is intended to introduce the constitution of an autocratic president who does not respect the institutions recognizes or respects and has no intention of accountability,” a protester told the news outlet Associated Press.

According to the Arabic news channel Al Jazeera, the protests were organized by opposition groups, smaller political parties and civil society groups. As the Washington Post reports, there were sometimes violent clashes with the police, as a result of which around ten people were arrested.

Referendum in Tunisia: President Saied reaches for autocracy

First report from Sunday, July 24th: Tunis – On July 25, in Tunisia to vote on a new constitution. A constitution that would probably further expand the already almost unlimited power of President Kais Saied. An overview of the key points of the planned translated into German Constitution published the news blog tunesienexplorer.de.

The change in the term “Arabic spring“ – the series of protests in Tunisia was once started in hopes of a democratic system and an improved human rights situation. The country was then seen as a model state for years, but the Arab Spring is no longer a source of optimism.

Tunisia News: Many people don’t believe in a fair referendum – and are demonstrating

According to the draft constitution, in future local councils will nominate MPs instead of the parties criticized by Saied. Exactly one year before the vote, on June 25, 2021, the conservative politician dismissed the government of Hichem Mechichi after mass demonstrations and declared himself de facto sole ruler.

The executive and judiciary would henceforth be entirely under Saied’s direct control. The 64-year-old could personally appoint posts in courts and assign ministry positions. In addition, Saied would have the support of a head of government who would be appointed by himself. No wonder that the proposed draft met with resistance from the opposition, the trade unions and a large part of the population – sometimes in the form of violent protests.

Tunisia-News: Government could in future largely be provided by the President

Although people in Tunisia have been able to submit proposals to the constitutional commission online since January, this was mostly not possible due to technical problems, like the southern german reported. In the end, only seven percent of the approximately 9 million people entitled to vote took part in the process – possibly also because there is now a complete lack of belief in a legitimate referendum in Tunisia.

New constitution: referendum likely to have a massive impact on Tunisia’s future and that of the president

The fact is that the new constitution would significantly increase the power of the president. In conversation with the broadcaster Deutsche Welle Human and women’s rights activist Bochra Belhaj Hmida said the draft “obviously poses a threat to democracy” in Tunisia. “We see the entire achievements of the revolution in question – such as freedom of speech and freedom of association,” she said.

Questionable formulations in the draft also give cause for concern: For example, it says that Tunisia is “part of the Islamic community” and that one must work “to achieve the goals of Islam”. What exactly that means for the country is unclear – but it is foreseeable that democracy can only suffer from too much religious influence in the long run. (nak)