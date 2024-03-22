Home page politics

Franziska Schwarz

Attack on a concert hall in Moscow: The Crocus City Hall is on fire. © Vladimir Gerdo/Imago

Unknown people attacked an event hall near Moscow – authorities are investigating suspected terrorism. The news ticker.

attack in Moscow : Russia launches terror investigation

in : Russia launches terror investigation “Despicable” : Russia calls shooting in Moscow concert hall a “terrorist attack”

: Russia calls shooting in Moscow concert hall a “terrorist attack” Shots in Concert hall in Moscow: US government reacts to attack

Update from March 22nd, 8:52 p.m: Western embassies recently warned of terrorist attacks in Moscow. The Kremlin described this as a “provocation” from the West, the news agency reports AFP about the attack in Moscow.

Secret Service: 40 dead and more than 100 injured after shooting at concert hall in Moscow

Update from March 22nd, 8:32 p.m: After the suspected terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the Russian domestic secret service speaks of 40 dead. In addition, more than 100 people were injured.

Attack in Moscow: Russia initiates terror investigation

Update from March 22nd, 8:21 p.m: After the attack on a Moscow event hall, Russia's Central Investigative Committee has opened a case into a suspected act of terrorism. The authority announced this on Telegram this evening.

“Despicable”: Russia calls shooting at Moscow concert hall “terror attack”

First report: Moscow – After the shooting in a concert hall in the Moscow region, the Russian domestic secret service FSB, according to the Russian agency Interfax Dead and injured confirmed. Concrete figures about the suspected terrorist attack were not initially given on Friday evening (March 22nd).

According to authorities, additional explosions were reported following shots fired and a fire. Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova spoke, according to the news agency Reuters of a “terrorist attack”. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the attack a “bloody terrorist attack.”

“The entire global community must condemn this despicable crime,” wrote ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday evening on the Telegram online service.

Shots in a concert hall in Moscow: US government reacts

The mayor of Moscow canceled all major events over the weekend. The news agency Tass According to the report, security precautions at the capital's airports and train stations will be strengthened.

According to the US government, there is currently no evidence that Ukraine was involved in the attack. (dpa/AFP/Reuters/frs)