Serie A kicks off on Saturday at 18.30. Information on the ten matches of the first day of the championship up to the postponement of Bologna-Milan on Monday evening

The transfer market remains hot and the next few days could bring other interesting news, but the situation for many clubs is already quite clear. With five days until the start of the championship, let’s see what are the most interesting indications of the ten matches of the first day of Serie A

EMPOLI-VERONA — (Saturday at 18.30) Zanetti tests the new signing Gyasi in attack together with Caputo; in Hellas, without the suspended Faraoni and Hein, for this first championship the idea is to trust Djuric, even if there is the temptation to test Bonazzoli immediately.

FROSINONE-NAPLES — (Saturday at 18.30) The newly promoted against the top of the class, a demanding start for Di Francesco who will send several newcomers onto the field starting with ex Sassuolo Marchizza and Harroui. Debut also for Rudi Garcia who, waiting to know the future of Zielinski, focuses on the solidity of Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.

Genoa-Fiorentina — (Saturday at 20.45) Spotlights on Retegui, the Italian-Argentine jewel on which the griffins have focused. Without Sabelli and Strootman (suspended) in midfield, keep an eye on Martin and Thorsby too. Among the viola there is curiosity to see how Arthur and above all Nzola will fit into the Italian schemes.

Inter-Monza — (Saturday at 20.45) Inzaghi tested the starting lineup against Egnatia, with Sommer in goal and Thuram next to Lautaro. Frattesi and Cuadrado should enter the works. In Monza instead trust the former nerazzurro Gagliardini.

ROME-SALERNITANA — (Sunday at 18.30) Waiting for news from the market, an obligatory attack for Mourinho with Belotti and El Shaarawy. Dybala and Pellegrini are disqualified, the new Kristensen and Aouar are on the field. Paulo Sousa with only one doubt: offensive summit with Botheim or risk Mamadou Coulibaly back from loan to Ternana?

Sassuolo-Atalanta — (Sunday at 18.30) Sassuolo orphaned by Frattesi, barring surprises, will aim again for the Berardi flag, with Pinamonti as centre-forward. On the other side Gasperini immediately places Scamacca, but also Kolasinac and Bakker.

Lecce-Lazio — (Sunday at 20.45) Without Gallo stopped due to injury, the Apulians will take the field with three new players, Rafia, Ramadani and Almqvist. At the moment no new signing on the field for Sarri, even if Kamada could get the better of Vecino in the next few days.

Udinese-Juventus — (Sunday at 20.45) Curiosity among the Friulians for the debut of the new Zemura winger. Allegri goes straight to Chiesa-Vlahovic and can count on the recovery of Rabiot in the middle. Weah junior to debut in A.

turin-cagliari — (Monday at 18.30) Juric launches Bellanova immediately from 1′. In midfield Tameze in run-off with Ricci. After the efforts of the Italian Cup, Ranieri insists on Pavoletti (with Lapadula injured). For Shomurodov starting from the bench.

bologna-milan — (Monday at 20.45) Without Arnautovic, now gone to Inter, Motta relies on new arrival Ndoye and Zirkzee in attack. Pioli is aiming for the new Rossoneri midfield Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders. In front Pulisic favorite over Chukwueze.