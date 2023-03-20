Ventimiglia, after 3 long months of hospitalization, little Ryan has been discharged and will be able to tell his truth about what happened

An important piece of news has arrived in the last few hours on the case of Ryan, the child injured and hospitalized in serious condition at the hospital in Genoa. This morning his parents, after 3 long months of hospitalization, will have the opportunity to bring him home.

It is not excluded that the will also be present 4 year old brotherwho was with him that morning at his grandparents’ house.

The facts began on the day of the last December 19th. The father had entrusted the children to the paternal grandmother and her partner. Little Ryan had the fever and the gentlemen had kept it on other occasions as well.

Unfortunately we don’t know exactly what happened, but around 12, dad Simone received one call from the mother, who warned him that the child was fled. Just minutes later, the couple found him in the backyard of the house.

The hypothesis of the investigators is precisely that during the journey to go to the father, the child for run away from grandparents got off the moving car. However, when his father saw him he was in condition despair.

From here the timely transport to the hospital in Genoa started, where he remained for several weeks feared for his life.

The twist on the little Ryan case

Initially, the grandmother’s companion went to the investigators for to confess to have hit him. However, a few days later, in a television broadcast she has retracted everything.

The woman, on the other hand, closed herself in silence and never answered reporters’ questions. At the moment the only one who can give concrete answers on what happened is only little Ryan, on the occasion of theevidentiary incident.

The story could come to a turning point after his story. Investigators are still awaiting theoutcome of scientific analyses performed on the car of the child’s acquired grandfather.