The phone call that frames the truck driver who ran over and killed Alessia Sbal: here’s what the woman said on the phone

A new important breakthrough has come on the case of Alessia Sbal, the 43-year-old run over on Rome’s ring road. From a phone call to 112, it was she who yelled at the man to stop and that he was about to run over her. New news, which shocked the family.

There are still many questions to which the investigators are trying to find an answer behind this heartbreaking story, which led to the disappearance of a young woman.

The facts began in the evening of Sunday 4th December. Precisely on the ring road, before the exit for via Boccea, in the city of Rome. Alessia was on the phone with one of her friends around 8.40pm.

However, from the girl’s account, hers last words have been: “What is he doing, is he coming at me? Wait, I have to hang up.” Finally scared she started calling the 112 to ask help.

There are three phone calls to the agents. The first lasted about 23 seconds, while in the second, which lasted about a minute, there is a piece of the conversation which embed just the driver of the truck. Alessia on that occasion said:

“Stop, where are you going? Don’t come on me!” It was the newspaper that reported this turning point The Republic. Now, however, it will only be the additional ones investigations to shed light on what happened.

The justification of the truck driver who ran over Alessia Sbal

The agents managed to trace back the man driving the heavy vehicle the day following the accident. He is 47 years old and appears to have a clean record.

However, after this breakthrough in the investigation, he could be charged with the crime of voluntary crime. From what emerged, the gentleman was bothering her while Alessia was driving her Fiat Panda, but instead of staying in the car, she got out for deal with it.

That person, after getting back in his truck, might have it voluntarily invested, and then ran away. Now she is under house arrest and during his justification, she said that he was he wouldn’t have noticed anything.