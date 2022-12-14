It is yellow on the case of Gaia Randazzo, disappeared on the ferry. There would be gods videos never sent from his mobile phone seized by the prosecutor. The agents are following a lead to try to understand where it may have ended up girl who disappeared on the ferry, while he was traveling with his younger brother to join his grandmother in Sicily. Mum hasn’t rested since then.

There 20 year old girl she was traveling alone with her younger brother, during the night between 10 and 11 November 2008, on the ferry that was supposed to take them from Genoa to Palermo, where she never arrived. In the middle of the night, her teenage brother noticed that she was no longer in the chair next to him.

He immediately raised the alarm and everyone started looking for the girl. Today the expert of the Prosecutor filed the exams on the girl’s cell phonewhere videos were found that the young woman would never have sent, videos shot while browsing.

At the moment no other information has been disclosed regarding the content of the video found inside the phone’s memory, footage that the 20-year-old girl never sent. According to those who investigate, however, they would be essential for the investigation.

Those videos could help to understand where Gaia ended up, as underlined by the family’s lawyer, Paolo Grillo:

We know the appraiser opened his cell phone and found some videos. We don’t know the content but we have been told that the videos were definitely shot by Gaia on the ship, at different times, and that they contain the key to her disappearance.

The mystery of Gaia Randazzo, who disappeared on the Genoa-Palermo ferry

The expert would have analyzed some parts of the video in which Gaia Randazzo seems troubled. Many references to the ex and the now over relationship. There would also be a farewell message never sent.

The most accredited hypothesis is that she took her own life, which however the family rejects, asking to be able to access the expert report in order to be able to appoint a biased expert.