A turning point in the case of Pierina Paganelli, after traces of blood were found in the garage where she was found lifeless. Sexual violence excluded. But the woman was not wearing underwear

Investigations continue into the case of the 78-year-old woman found lifeless in Rimini. For the death of Pierina Paganelli have been found new traces of blood in the garage where the elderly lady was attacked. A man inflicted a series of stab wounds on her that proved fatal. Surveillance cameras in the area recorded audio with the attacker’s voice and the victim’s screams.

On October 3, the 78-year-old woman was in the garage of her home in Rimini. According to the audio found by investigators, a man greeted her. Then she allegedly started screaming. Her daughter-in-law found her lifeless body.

That man has hit Pierina with 29 stab wounds, in quick and rapid sequence. Those in the thoracic area proved fatal. His death still remains shrouded in mystery, but the police have discovered other clues that could help in the investigation.

There Rimini flying squad has been investigating since the day his body was found, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Daniele Paci. Pierina Paganelli lost her life on the night of October 3rd, in the garage of her home, which is located in a structure in via del Ciclamino.

In addition to the fatal wounds to the chest and heart, others were also found on the arms. The woman tried to defend herself. Sexual assault is ruled out by the medical examiner, even though her skirt is torn and her underwear is missing.

The police would have found new traces of blood in the woman’s garage, in an area far from the crime scene. They would have found them near an exit to another building with several apartments.

Loris Bianchi’s father and sister Manuela Bianchi live here, the daughter-in-law who discovered her mother-in-law’s lifeless body in the elevator shaft of the condominium garage on the morning of October 4th.