He Monterrey Soccer Club and the Santos Laguna They will meet next Saturday, September 30, at 7:00 p.m., at the BBVA Bancomer stadium. Both teams arrive with the obligation to add, since they come from difficult defeats.
On the part of Rayados, the disaster suffered the previous day was caused by the staunch rival: the UANL Tigerswho beat them 3-0 in the 133rd edition of the Monterrey classic, played last Saturday, September 23, at the ‘Volcán’ Universitario.
Santos Laguna, for its part, has just lost at home 5-2 against the Hidrorayos del Necaxawho had not won in the entire tournament and who helped themselves with the big spoon last weekend, humiliating the Laguna team on their own court,
One of the biggest problems that Monterrey faced in the classic against Tigres was due to the lack of a nominal center forward to carry out the attacks built by the wings and the midfield.
The reason? That Germán Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre and Rogelio Funes Mori were injured, while the boy Alí Ávila, who is just beginning his journey in the First Division of national football, was sent off against Lion and he will be out for one more game.
For next Saturday’s game, Rogelio Funes Mori is expected to once again occupy that area on the pitch, as he even saw minutes against Tigres, in the royal classic.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Stefan Medina, Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán and Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Maxi Meza, Jordi Cortizo
Forwards: Sergio Canales and Rogelio Funes Mori
Substitutes: Sebastián Vegas, Jonathan González, Joao Rojas, Kevin Ortega, Luis Cárdenas, Daniel Parra, Erick Carballo, Víctor López, Edson Gutiérrez, Érick Aguirre, Alfonso González and Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona.
