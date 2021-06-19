When we saw the Group F draw, we knew that the Eurocup would already leave us with great duels from the group stage, since Germany, Portugal and France were framed within it. France unsurprisingly beat Germany, and now there will be a frantic duel for second place that is likely to be decided today between the winner of Portugal against Germany. Those who have the greatest need to score are the Germans, since after their defeat against France, another defeat could be final, and they could even be left out of the Eurocup, although the best third parties also qualify.
Both combined arrive without casualties, except for the already known of Cancelo in Portugal that left the Portuguese concentration. So these are the most likely eleven:
Portugal lineup: Rui Patricio; Cancelo, José Fonte, Rúben Días, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Sergio Oliveira, Raphael Guerreiro; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota.
Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger, Can; Kroos, Kimmich, Gündogan; Gnabry, Müller and Havertz.
A priori I would say that Portugal is a favorite due to the great quality in the last meters that it treasures with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes. These three players arrive in great shape, and they also have a very strong team and one of the best defenses in the championship. On the other hand, Germany has a defensive line that generates many doubts, although a great midfield with good ability to keep the ball.
I think the match will be decided by details, therefore the one who is more successful will win, and so far it has been Portugal that has shown the most on a roll. Cristiano Ronaldo does not usually fail, so the match could end with a 1-0 in favor of the Portuguese, thus greatly complicating the survival of the Germans in the European Championship. Still, football always brings surprises in store for us so we’ll see what finally happens.
Leave a Reply