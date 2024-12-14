He Real Betis He won again in Europe last Thursday, a key victory with a view to qualifying for the next phase of the Conference League, and now he wants to do it again in LaLiga. With that objective, he will appear this Sunday at the Estadio de la Cerámica to face a direct rival for the European positions, the Villarrealin a match corresponding to the 17th league matchday whose arbitration will be carried out by Cuadra Fernández with Pizarro Gómez in the VAR.

Beticismo hopes that the competitive level of its team this Sunday will be much closer to the version offered against the Barcelona than that shown against Petrocub. Against the Blaugranas, Betis was an energetic and intense team, very lively and with a generation of football until they accumulated an important bouquet of chances that were not enough to win but were enough to scratch a draw from which the squad came out emotionally strengthened. Then, with a poor image, he did his homework in Chisinau and now aspires to win one of those games that Pellegrini classifies as six points for the three that are added and the three that a direct rival fails to add.

The possible lineup of Betis against Villarreal

He Betisregarding the European clash this Thursday, recovers for this event in La Cerámica a Isco and Lo Celsokey players in his scheme for his flow of play. Also to Juanmi, recovered from a slight sprained knee. Jesus Rodriguezafter the bruise he suffered in one eye against Petrocub, is also enlisted in a call-up made up of these 23 footballers: Vieites, Adrián, Manu González; Sabaly, Aitor, Bartra, Diego Llorente, Natan, Perraud, Ricardo, Johhny Cardoso, Altimira, Mateo, Isco, Lo Celso, Losada, Assane, Jesús Rodríguez, Abde, Juanmi, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Vitor Roque. They cause loss Rui Silva, Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca, William Carvalho and Fornals.

Real Betis

Fridays; Sabaly, Bartra, Llorente, Perraud; Johnny Cardoso, Altimira; Assane, Lo Celso, Abde; Vitor Roque.

Pellegrini could opt for a very similar eleven, with two changes, to the one he offered such a good performance against Barcelona. Vieites would be between the sticks, Sabaly and Perraud on the wings, Bartra and Llorente in the axis of the defense, Altimira and Johnny in the midfield, Assane and Abde on the wingers, Lo Celso as a hook and, above, Vitor Roque. The presence of Jesús, Mateo Flores or even Isco should not be ruled out, although the normal thing would be for the man from Malaga to accumulate minutes in the second half.









Villarreal’s possible lineup against Betis

Like Betis, the Villarreal by Marcelino García Toral also intends to rediscover victory after several games without achieving it. The Castellón team, who have just lost in San Mamés, have lost their starting goalkeeper for a period of two months, Diego Condeinjured. Besides, Logan Costa He also falls due to muscle discomfort and Comesaña He will be dropped due to suspension and will join a list of absences also made up of Foyth, Akhomach, Pépé and Pedraza.

Villarreal CF

Luis Junior; Femenía, Albiol, Bailly, Sergi Cardona; Gueye, Parejo; Yéremi, Baena, Ayoze; Gerard.

The call offered by Marcelino is the following: Júnior, Albiol, Bailly, Kambwala, Denis Suárez, Gerard, Parejo, Juan Bernat, Barry, Álex Baena, Kiko Femenía, Gueye, Yéremi, Ayoze, Sergi Cardona, Pau Navarro, Pau Cabanés, Thiago Ojeda and Rubén. The presence of Luis Junior between the sticks instead of Conde could be the great novelty of Villarreal’s eleven, which would bet on a defensive axis with Costa and Bailly. In the center of the field, Gueye and Parejo they would be in the double pivot;and Baena ahead, hitch. Yéremi and Ayoze would be the wingers and Gerard Moreno, the forward.