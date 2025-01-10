He Real Betisninth in the table with 25 points, Fasten the first round of the League Championship this Saturday by visiting the José Zorrilla Stadiumwhere it will be measured Real Valladolidbottom with twelve points after having won just three of the 18 games played to date. Pellegrini’s team travels to Pucelana lands with the need to resume the good habit of winning in LaLiga in this match that will have the refereeing of Cordero Vega and the help of Muñiz Ruiz in the VAR.

January poses many challenges to the green and white team, which apart from continuing to advance in the Copa del Rey, approaching the final qualifiers, needs to add three by three in LaLiga to get fully into the fight for European positions, where they should be due to the level of the squad. The green and white have accumulated seven games without losing and have become a very dangerous visitor. Between the three competitions, in fact, they have four consecutive wins away from home. The last one in LaLiga was achieved by Betis in Villarreal thanks to goals from Vitor Roque and Lo Celso (1-2). The team started 2025 on the right foot, winning in Huesca, and wants to stay on that track, without deviating a millimeter.

The possible alignment of Betis in Valladolid

This appointment in Zorrilla is faced by Betis with numerous casualties. Due to injury, Bellerín, William Carvalho and Chimy Ávila miss out; for having few training sessions with the group, Fornals and Marc Roca; and for having already left the club or being in the process of doing so, Assane and Rui Silva. While waiting for signings, Jesús Rodríguez returns to the squad and Germán appears as the third goalkeeper. The list is made up of these 21 footballers: Adrián, Vieites, Germán, Sabaly, Aitor, Llorente, Bartra, Natan, Ricardo, Perraud, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Mateo Flores, Losada, Isco, Lo Celso, Jesús Rodríguez, Abde, Juanmi, Bakambu and Vitor Roque.

Real Betis

Fridays; Sabaly, Llorente, Bartra, Perraud; Johnny Cardoso, Altimira; Lo Celso, Isco, Abde; Vitor Roque.

Everything indicates that the Engineer will send with the gala eleven since Friday will be between sticks. With Llorente and Bartra In the rear axis, Sabaly and Perraud would close the defensive line on the sides; Altimira and Johnny Cardoso would form the double pivot, with Isco hitch, Lo Celso pulled to the right with freedom of movement and Abde, on the left. Up, again, Vitor Roque.









The possible alignment of Valladolid against Betis

He Valladolidlike all teams that fight for permanence, win very little and are in the bottom zone, is plagued by doubts. The Blanquivioletas, who recently changed their coach, close the table with just twelve points and the worst defensive scoring record in LaLiga: they have conceded 37 goals. In the last two official matches, a total of six: three were made by Girona and another three by Ourense, from Primera FEB. The team’s main problem has already been detected by the new coach, Diego Cocca.

Real Valladolid

Hein; Luis Pérez, Javi Sánchez, Cömert, Juma Bah, Rosa; Juric, Kike Pérez; Anuar, Raúl Moro, Marcos André.

For this match with Betis, Valladolid has several casualties: Latase He will serve his second game of suspension for a direct red card and Meseguer He has been loaned to Racing de Santander. Neither are César de la Hoz, Darwin Machís or Robert Kenedy. Cocca has named these 23 footballers: André Fernández, Luis Pérez, Torres, Javi Sánchez, Cenk, Sylla, Kike Pérez, Marcos André, Iván Sánchez, Raúl Moro, Mario Martín, Hein, Cömert, Amath, Juric, Amallah, Rosa, Anuar, Chuki, Arnu, Chasco, Koke and Juma Bah. As for the possible starting eleven, Hein would guard the goal and the three center backs would be Javi Sánchez, Cömert and Juma Bah, with Luis Pérez and Rosa in the wings. In the midfield, Juric and Kike Pérez, with the most offensive men being Anuar, Raúl Moro and Marcos André.