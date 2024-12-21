He Sevilla FC The year 2024 closes with what will also be Jesús Navas’ last game as a professional. Now, the Sevilla captain puts an end to his career on a stage of the stature of the Santiago Bernabéu. And the Sevillistas will visit the real Madrid on this 18th day of LaLigathis meeting is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. this Sunday.

Faced with a serious rival, Sevilla will seek to add three again away from Nerviónwhich they have only achieved once this season in the domestic competition (0-2 against Espanyol). For its part, Real Madrid has won all its home games in LaLiga, except when it hosted Barcelona (0-4).

Sevilla’s possible lineup against Real Madrid

The youth players Isaac, Carmona and Juanlu They are again at the team’s disposal after serving a suspension last Saturday against Celta (1-0). On the other hand, García Pimienta will continue without counting the injured Ejuke, Nianzou, Pedrosa and Sowjoining them at the last minute Ship. Saúl became a doubt due to a gastrointestinal condition, although he has finally been included in the squad. «We have shown that we are capable of competing with anyone. Knowing the difficulty, I think that we are going upwards and we must focus only on our work,” commented the Sevilla coach in the press conference prior to this match.

Sevilla FC

Álvaro Fernández; Carmona, Badé, Gudelj, Kike Salas; Agoumé, Sambi Lokonga, Juanlu; Lukebakio, Peque and Isaac.

With respect to the match against Celta last Saturday (1-0): the new developments in the Sevilla eleven would be carried out by the three homegrown players who served suspension: Carmona, Juanlu and Isaac. Likewise, García Pimienta would introduce Sambi Lokonga already Little as headlines.









The possible alignment of Real Madrid against Sevilla

Real Madrid also faces this clash with several casualties, as they will not be available to Carlo Ancelotti or Viniciusdue to the accumulation of cards, nor the injured Militao, Alaba, Carvajal and Mendy. «We return home after many away games. Ending the year here, with our fans, is very exciting. We want to finish it well. Sevilla is a rival that is competing well in all games«said the Italian coach at a press conference.

Real Madrid CF

Courtois Lucas Vázquez, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Fran García; Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham; Brahim, Rodrygo and Mbappé.

On Wednesday, against Pachuca (3-0), in the Club World Cup final: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Fran García, Tchouaméni; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé and Vinicius.