The new year begins for him Real Betis in Alto Aragón visiting El Alcoraz this Saturday, where the SD Huesca to settle the third round of the Copa del Reywhich gives access to the round of 16 of the competition. A tie in which there is no room for error, as happened in the previous two, since it is also played in a single match. This duel between the Barça team and the Green and White team will be played at 3:30 p.m. and will be refereed by Ortiz Arias.

There is no doubt the love and attachment that the Betis to the Copa del Rey. He won it in 2022 with Pellegrini at the Cartuja stadium and his goal, for one more season, is to advance to the final rounds. For now they have overcome two crosses, imposing the weight of logic, after beating Gévora in the first and, with more difficulties, also beating Sant Andreu at home in the second. For the third, the draw gave him a rival from LaLiga Hypermotion, the Huescawhich is well positioned in the table and has a higher level than its previous opponents.

Betis’ possible eleven against Huesca

Although the reappearance of some of the long-term injuries is getting closer, they remain absent for now Bellerín, William Carvalho and Marc Roca. Furthermore, Fornals and Bartra are not on the list, but Assane is, although the operation for his transfer to Como 1907 continues. Rui Silva is summoned again after his injury. The call offered by Manuel Pellegrini It has the following 22 players: Rui Silva, Adrián, Vieites, Aitor, Sabaly, Llorente, Natan, Ricardo, Perraud, Lucas Alcázar, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Mateo, Losada, Isco, Lo Celso, Juanmi, Abde, Assane, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Vitor Roque.

Real Betis

Fridays; Sabaly, Llorente, Natan, Perraud; Johnny Cardoso, Altimira; Chimy Ávila, Isco, Abde; Vitor Roque.

Given that the rival is already in the Second Division and the Betic team is coming off the corresponding Christmas break, everything indicates that Pellegrini will bet on a very starting eleven with the presence of Vieites in goal. Nathan He would replace Bartra in the axis of defense, forming alongside Diego Llorente. The full-backs would be Sabaly and Perraud, Johnny and Altimira would repeat in the center of the field with Isco in front, while Chimy Ávila and Abde would escort the wingers Vitor Roque.









Huesca’s possible eleven against Betis

The SD Huesca They face this new Copa round in their stadium after overcoming the previous two at home. They beat Badalona (0-2) and also Nástic (0-1). In LaLiga Hypermotion, the Blaugranas are sixth, after 21 games, with 33 points, five behind second place (Mirandés) and six behind first (Almería). If the season ended like this, they would compete in the promotion play off.

SD Huesca

Juan Pérez; Toni Abad, Blasco, Diego González, Pulido, Vilarrasa; Kortajarena, Javi Hernández, Sielva; Soko, Sergi Enrich.

The starting eleven that can present the Huesca It’s a complete mystery. In the two previous rounds they made many rotations, but this time they receive at home a team from the upper zone of LaLiga EA Sports and will want to be competitive and try to surprise even though their priority is the domestic competition. Ayman, Unzueta, Javi Mier and Javi Pérez are absent. In the base team, the defenders Blasco and Pulido, the midfielders Javi Hernández, Kortajarena and Óscar Sielva, as well as the forwards Soko and Sergi Enrich, are permanent players. Antonio Hidalgo, coach of the Huesca team, confirmed in the previous press conference the ownership of goalkeeper Juan Pérez.