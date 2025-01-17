With a demanding home exam begins the Seville the second round of the Championship. He will do it in Montilivi, territory of Girona. That field does not bring back good recent memories for the Sevilla team, which has 23 points, five less than its rival, and has among its pending issues be a much more compact and solid block at home after their two wins in Madrid (Metropolitano and Bernabéu) and, above all, the one suffered in the Cup with Almería. Martínez Munuera will direct the match in Gerona with Trujillo Suárez on the VAR.

He Seville They reached the halfway point of the season with an agonizing draw with Valencia achieved at the last minute and thanks to a long shot from Pedrosa that Mamardashvili did not save. At least the team saved a point, which did not deserve to lose but did not convince either. His difficulties in generating football are evident and his defensive weakness when he has had to play away in recent days, an evidence that is portrayed by the numbers. He has received twelve goals in his last three outings between LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. A lot of work lies ahead Pepperwho this week has already been left without the services of Montiel and has the left back on pins and needles because Barco is on the exit ramp and Kike Salas, who has been the starter in the last few games, faced a situation of the more unpleasant when he was arrested for alleged involvement in a betting case based on his yellow cards at the end of last season.

Sevilla’s possible lineup against Girona

Ejukeafter a serious injury that has kept him off the playing field for several months, is the big news in the call-up. Nianzou, Boat and Iheanacho are the absences from a list of expedition members made up of the following 23 footballers: Nyland, Álvaro Ferllo, Matías, Carmona, Juanlu, Badé, Gudelj, Marcao, Kike Salas, Pedrosa, Agoumé, Lokonga, Sow, Pedro Ortiz, Saúl, Peque, Suso, Idumbo, Ejuke, Vargas, Lukebakio, García Pascual and Isaac Romero.

Sevilla FC

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Gudelj, Pedrosa; Sow, Lokonga, Saul; Vargas, Lukebakio and Isaac.

I would be between the sticks again Nyland and in defense they would repeat Badé and Gudelj in the axis, with Carmona and the novelty of Pedrosa in the lanes. The midfield would be made up of Lokonga, Agoumé and Saúl, with Lukebakio and Vargas on the extremes as offensive threats along with the striker, Isaac Romero. Saúl would thus return to his natural position and Vargas, after his good feelings against Valencia, would make his debut as a starter playing on his natural side, the left profile of the attack. Juanlu could also have options at right back.









The possible alignment of Girona against Sevilla

He Girona He apparently arrives at a good time and will look for his third consecutive victory in LaLiga against Sevilla after beating Valladolid (3-0) and Alavés (0-1) in the previous two rounds, leaving his clean sheet. Team Championsnext Wednesday he visits San Siro and at home it is usually much more dangerous than at home. In Montilivi They have won five of the nine games played and have had the upper hand on the Seville team for several years, whom they have defeated in the last six official matches.

Girona

Gazzaniga; Arnau, David López, Krejci, Blind; Romeu, Iván Martín; Miguel, Van de Beek, Bryan Gil; Abel Ruiz.

Miovskidue to injury, and Yangel Herreradue to sanction, cause loss in the premises. Girona would play with an eleven very similar to the gala one despite having another match on Wednesday. Gazzaniga would be in goal and Arnau, David López, Krejci and Blind in coverage. Romeu and Iván Marín would form the double pivot with Van de Beek as hook and Miguel and Bryan Gil as wingers. The striker would be Abel Ruiz.