He Betis He wants to say goodbye to 2024 with a victory against his people, at the Benito Villamarín. This Sunday, in a match corresponding to the 18th day of LaLiga EA Sportswill be measured at Rayo Vallecano in a duel that will be refereed by García Verdura and will have the help of Pulido Santana from the VAR. It will be the second consecutive match that the green and white team will play in Heliópolis after beating HJK Helsinki last Thursday (1-0, goal by Johhny Cardoso) in the duel that settled the league phase of the Conference and qualified Betis for the round of play off that will face him in a double match with Gent in February.

There is a long way to go until then and the only priority right now is Rayo Vallecanowhich stands in the capital of Seville with 21 points, three less than Betis, and after having had two draws this week. Last Sunday they tied with Real Madrid in Vallecas (3-3) and on Wednesday they did the same in Villarreal (1-1), precisely the field where the troops of Pellegrini on the last league day. There, with one man less for more than sixty minutes, Betis offered its best competitive level to overcome the decisions of Cuadra Fernández and a direct rival who, with 0-2 against and one more man, had the entire second half to try the comeback. This was prevented by the solidity of Betis, who won and were three points behind Europe.

The possible alignment of Betis against Rayo

Pellegrini recovers quite a few players regarding the duel with HJK. They come back Vieites, Losada, Isco and Lo Celsoin addition to Fornals, the great novelty of this appointment. The man from Castellón had been out for several weeks due to injury and it seemed that he would return to the squad against HJK, but he finally does so for this match. Rui Silva, Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca and William Carvalho are still out. They join Chimy Avilaby sanction, and Ricardowith a sprained ankle. The Betis list is as follows: Adrián, Vieites, Sabaly, Aitor, Llorente, Bartra, Natan, Perraud, Lucas Alcázar, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Isco, Lo Celso, Fornals, Assane, Losada, Abde, Juanmi, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Vitor Roque.

Real Betis

Fridays; Sabaly, Llorente, Bartra, Perraud; Johnny Cardoso, Altimira; Assane, Lo Celso, Abde; Vitor Roque.

The starting eleven that Pellegrini would have this Sunday against Rayo would register several new features. Friday he would be between the sticks again, Sabaly and Perraud would return to the sides and Bartra to the center of the defense; In the center of the midfield, Johnny would have Altimira as a companion, Assane would play in one band, Abde in the other, Lo Celso would hook up and Vitor Roque would be the point.









The possible alignment of Rayo against Betis

Rayo, like Betis, also had a match during the week when playing in Villarreal the match postponed from matchday 12 by DANA. Those of Inigo Perez They went ahead through Álvaro García and played from the 32nd minute with one more man, due to Kambwala’s expulsion, but Ayoze tied in the added time of the first half and the duel was tied (1-1). Like the one played on Sunday against Real Madrid. With 2-0 the Ray and the whites came back with three goals before Isi immediately tied things up.

Rayo Vallecano

Battle; Ratiu, Lejeune, Aridane, Pep Chavarria; Unai López, Pathé Ciss; De Frutos, Isi, Álvaro García; Nteka.

Moomindue to federative sanction, causes loss of the Madrid team. In the possible starting eleven, Batalla would guard the goal, Raitu and Pep would be the full-backs, with Lejeune and Aridane in the defensive axis. Ahead, Unai López and Pathé Ciss; at the extremes, Álvaro García and De Frutos; as a link, Isiand Nteka, the striker. In this lineup there would be eight changes compared to the one that formed at the start in La Cerámica.