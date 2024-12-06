He Real Betis He needs to win games to get out of the slump by improving his football performance. Everything is invented in football and surely the first will occur as a consequence of the second. The victory against Sant Andreu, suffered, was good for them to regain, even minimally, the group’s confidence and face with more optimism this Saturday’s complicated duel against the leader, the FC Barcelonain match of the 16th day of LaLiga EA Sports whose arbitration will be carried out by Muñiz Ruiz with the support of Pizarro Gómez in the VAR.

To the Betis It’s been difficult for him lately to look like his usual self. Pellegrini. He does not play in the same way and surely he cannot do so after losing several of the elements of his midfield to injury. Obviously, Ricardo’s experiment as a pivot at Narcís Sala did not turn out at all as expected. In this sense, the inclusion of Isco in the squad, who is now ready to play a few minutes after almost seven months out and two interventions, is excellent news in green and white. The best possible in the run-up to this confrontation with Barcelona.

The possible alignment of Betis against Barcelona

Apart from the Malaga player, the summons does not undergo any changes compared to those made for the matches against Real Sociedad and Sant Andreu. However, Rui Silva returns, to whom the Engineer gave him a rest in the Copa del Rey so that he could be between the sticks again this weekend. The complete list of those called up for Betis is made up of these 23 footballers: Rui Silva, Adrián, Vieites, Sabaly, Aitor, Bartra, Diego Llorente, Natan, Perraud, Ricardo, Altimira, Mateo, Guirao, Iker Losada, Isco, Lo Celso, Assane, Abde, Jesús Rodríguez, Juanmi, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Vitor Roque. Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, Fornals and Johnny Cardoso are left out, all due to injury.

Real Betis

Rui Silva; Sabaly, Llorente, Natan, Perraud; Mateo, Altimira; Aitor, Lo Celso, Abde; Vitor Roque.

Pellegrini could bet on Diego Llorente and Natan as center backs, with Sabaly and Perraud on the wings. Altimira and Mateo They would make up the center of the field, with Lo Celso as a hook and Aitor and Abde at the ends. Vitor Roque would be the point. In the second half, Lo Celso and Isco could play together for a few minutes, that partnership that Beticismo dreams of. The man from Malaga, after a long period of convalescence, will gradually increase his quota of minutes in games. Betis aspires, and surely all of Benito Villamarín does too, to once again be that energetic team in the pressure that defeated Atlético de Madrid at home.









Barcelona’s possible lineup against Betis

Category leader, Barcelona has offered an up-and-down performance in the last month, losing in San Sebastián (1-0) and in Montjuic against Las Palmas (1-2). In addition, they left two points in Vigo after going 0-2 and allowing themselves to be equalized in the final stretch. Those of Hansi Flick with the hammer this Tuesday in Son Moix: 1-5 to Mallorca and with Lewandowski not playing for a single minute, demonstrating the devastating power of his attack. The Blaugrana accuse five casualties due to injury: Ter Stegen, Araújo, Bernal, Ansu Fati and Christensen.

FC Barcelona

Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Casadó, Pedri, Olmo; Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski.

The Barça squad for this event in Heliópolis is made up of the following footballers: Cubarsí, Balde, Iñigo Martínez, Gavi, Ferrán, Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Iñaki Peña, Pablo Torre, Fermín, Casadó, Pau Víctor, Lamine Yamal, Olmo, De Jong, Koundé, Eric, Szczesny, Astrálaga, Fort, Gerard Martín and Domínguez. Hansi Flick could repeat the Son Moix eleven with the only novelty of Lewandowski instead of Ferrán Torres or introduce some more modification in the midfield: Gavi and Pedri would play one position and the other, Olmo and Fermín.