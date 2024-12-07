Both teams arrive after replicating the same score in the previous cup round, 1-3; The Sevillistas defeated Olot, while the Colchoneros suffered more than necessary to overcome Cacereño. Regarding the domestic championship, Sevilla has not won at home since matchday elevenagainst Espanyol (0-2); As for Atlético, they have five wins and two draws at home so far this season.

Sevilla’s possible lineup against Atlético de Madrid

There is little news for García Pimienta regarding last Thursday’s game in Olot. In fact, the Sevilla coach adds a new loss, that of Pedrosawho joins the injured Nianzou, Ejuke and Sambi Lokonga. «It is true that on Olot day there were people who played 90 minutes but we have enough people available to participate. We were able to rotate and they will arrive in good condition to start in one way and finish the game in another if possible,” commented the Catalan coach during the previous press conference.

Sevilla FC

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Barco; Saúl, Gudelj; Sow, Peque, Lukebakio; and Isaac.

Once again, after a Cup match, García Pimienta would propose an eleven with rotations.









The possible alignment of Atlético de Madrid against Sevilla

After recovering Le Normand For the Cup match on Thursday, Simeone has once again counted on in group training with Nahuel Molina and Lemar. Of course, the Argentine coach does not finish having his entire squad, since Giménez will be a doubt until the last minute to receive Sevilla this Sunday, due to a blow to the ankle that the center-back suffered on Friday. «I am evaluating what is happening. The League is long, there are different moments to go through during the season. We are in this moment that we have, trying to improve, to give our best and to take care of the current state we have,” commented the red and white coach at a press conference regarding the good streak his team is going through.

Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Galán; G.Simeone, Barrios, De Paul, Koke; Griezmann and Julián Álvarez..

Simeone would also propose a formation with rotations after the Cup match, opting for this Sunday for an eleven full of players with the most minutes accumulated in the domestic championship.