The match next Wednesday, November 1st, at the Caliente stadium, will have the incentive that it will be the first time that Tigers faces Miguel, the ‘Piojo’ Herrera since he stopped being coach of the Auriazul team.
Let us remember that Miguel was in charge of Tigres for three tournaments, in which ‘Piojo’ qualified for two semifinals and a quarterfinal. The championship came just in the semester in which they thanked the Mexican strategist.
It should be noted that Tigres does not lose with Tijuana, in the Caliente stadium, since the 2012 Clausura tournament. That’s right. More than ten years have passed since then and many things have happened, such as the arrival of André-Pierre Gignac or Nahuel Guzmán, the titles of the Auriazul squad and the terrible streak without qualifying for the border group.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro and Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Diego Lainez, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova and Luis Quiñones
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac
The French attacker of the Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac, could not see action in the match on matchday fourteen against Chivas, due to the accumulation of yellow cards, this being the first time that Gignac has missed a match with the team he reason for a suspension.
This punishment cost him ground in the fight for the scoring leadership, in which he is still alive with seven points with three games left until the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament ends.
