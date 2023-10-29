The Apertura 2023 tournament has been crazy for the Monterrey Soccer Club. Until before the Leagues Cup, everything was a fairy tale for those recently led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortiz. With seven points and a draw, everything was looking good for Rayados. However, various injuries and painful setbacks against the staunch rival made their own fans doubt.
Rayados averages one injured soccer player every two games played; many of them due to muscle issues. Despite everything, the team has found a way to add three points in difficult matches, which keeps them within the first six places, which are the ones that give you a direct pass to the quarterfinals.
At this end of the campaign, the albiazules will play seven games in less than a month. A true threat, taking into consideration the issue of injuries that have not allowed them to rest. However, in their favor is the fact that the majority of these confrontations will take place at the BBVA, a field that Rayados has been able to ensure respect in the current campaign, and where Necaxawhom he will face next Tuesday, October 31, has only achieved one victory in the last five matches.
