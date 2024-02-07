Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/07/2024 – 22:38

Brazil has already recorded, this year alone, a total of 392,724 probable cases of dengue, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health this Wednesday (7). The ministry also confirmed 54 deaths from the disease in the country. Another 273 deaths are being investigated to find out whether they were due to dengue.

According to Monitoring Panel of the ministry, the female population represents 54.9% of cases, while males account for 45.1%. More than 143.2 thousand of the probable cases are concentrated in the population between 30 and 49 years of age.

The explosion of dengue cases in several regions of the country has resulted in at least four states – Acre, Minas Gerais and Goiás –, in addition to the Federal District, declare a public health emergency. The municipality of Rio de Janeiro is also in an emergency situation.

It is estimated that Brazil can account for more than 4.1 million cases in 2024.

With 135,716 probable cases, Minas Gerais is the state with the most diagnoses of arbovirus. Next come São Paulo (61,873), Distrito Federal (48,657), Paraná (44,200) and Rio de Janeiro (28,327). In the analysis of the incidence rate per 100 thousand inhabitants, the federal capital leads with 1,727.2 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Next are Minas Gerais (660.8) and Acre (539.1).

The serious situation experienced by the DF must make bring forward the start of vaccination for this Friday (9), informed the local government. The federal capital will receive a total of 194 thousand doses of the vaccine.

Across the country, doses are being distributed to 521 municipalities selected by the Ministry of Health to begin vaccination in the public network. The cities make up a total of 37 health regions that, according to the ministry, are considered endemic for the disease. Children and adolescents aged 10 to 14 will be vaccinated, the age group that has the highest number of hospitalizations for dengue, second only to the elderly.

In a statement to the nation on Tuesday night (6), the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, made an appeal so that the population adopts precautions to avoid the proliferation of breeding sites for the mosquito that transmits dengue fever within the home. According to the minister, 75% of the outbreaks are located in homes.