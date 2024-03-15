There were 1,684,781 records of the disease in the first 3 months of 2024 alone; 513 people died

Brazil has already surpassed the total number of probable dengue cases in 2023. In less than 3 months of 2024, there were 1,684,781 possible infections with the disease, compared to 1,658,816 last year. As a result, 2024 is the 2nd worst year for the disease in the country this century.

The record is from 2015. At the time, 1,688,700 cases were registered. However, the number for 2024 already corresponds to 99.7% of this total.

From January to March 2024, 513 people died from the virus.

The number of deaths this year corresponds to 46% of the total in 2023, when 1,094 Brazilians were killed by the disease.

Minas Gerais is the state with the highest number of cases, with 576,949 records. It is equivalent to 34% of total infections in the country. The Federal District leads in deaths. There were 109 in 2024 alone.

O Ministry of Health publishes daily the latest data on probable cases, deaths under investigation and confirmed, and the dengue incidence rate in the Arbovirus Monitoring Panel.