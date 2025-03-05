03/05/2025



Updated at 6:5:00 p.m.





Immersed in his best moment of the season, the Real Betis UEFA Conference League takes up Thursday, a competition in which the workforce has a few expectations. As the last raffle contained, it is the Vitória de Guimarães the rival that the Verdiblancos face in these roundsters. This first first leg will take place in Benito Villamarín, from the 18.45 hours.

Betis reached this round in the European competition after Remove the Gent In the access play off, with a marker of 0-3 in Belgium that earned him despite the defeat 0-1 in the lap. As premises, the Heliopolitanos link three undefeated consecutive games (2-2 against Athletic, 3-0 against Real Sociedad and 2-1 against Real Madrid). For its part, The Portuguese team was classified directly for these round of 16 to be second in the league phase of the Conference League. As a visitor, Vitória does not expire since mid -Decemberin this tournament precisely, before St. Gallen (1-4).

The possible alignment of Betis against Vitória

Manuel Pellegrini will still not be able to have several players, a usual tonic during this course, in which the squad has been quite weighed by the injuries. Thus, names such as those of Marc Roca and Lo Celsoinjured; Bellerínwho continues with his recovery; neither Cucho Hernández and William Carvalhowho are not registered in the competition. The good news for the Chilean coach is Abde recovery. «We will leave with a necessary mentality for the party in a qualifying of 180 minutes and looking for a good result at home“Pellegrini said during the previous press conference.

Real Betis

Fran Vieites; Aitor, Llorente, Natan, Perraud; Altimira, Johnny Cardoso; Antony, Isco, Chimy Ávila; and Bakambu.

As usual in the formation of the Betic coach, there will be rotations in the eleven that present before the Vitória this Thursday. However, players like Diego Llorente, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Antony or Isco They could repeat with respect to the game last weekend.









The possible alignment of Vitória against Betis

For its part, the Vitória will present much less low in this clash, since coach Luís Freire has only left the list of summoned to The injured Bruno Gaspar and Gustavo Silva.

Vitória de Guimarães

Varela; Maga, Borevkovic, Villanueva, J. Mendes; Händel, Arcanjo; He packed, Mendes, Félix; and Oliveira.

With respect to his Portuguese league match against Casa Pia, which resulted in triumph of Vitória by 1-0, there would hardly be changes in the eleven of the Portuguese painting; Of course, Freire could give entry as a holder to Packed, occupying the place of Tiago Silva.