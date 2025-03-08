Without morality in the costumes decaying after the tie to two before the vitória last Thursday at Conference, the Real Betis Retakes LaLiga with a view to continuing with his good streak in the domestic championship. This Sunday they have to receive the Verdiblancos at the Benito Villamarín to the You Palmas; Provided party for the 18.30 hours and that corresponds to the 27th day.

This will be the Third consecutive game that Betis dispute in its stadium Well, in addition to the aforementioned to Vitória, last weekend he beat Real Madrid as a local (2-1). For its part, Las Palmas has been in home since the end of home in LaLigawhen he succeeded against Barcelona (1-2) on the 15th day.

The possible alignment of Betis against Las Palmas

In the face of this new league day, there are several novelties within the list of summoned that Manuel Pellegrini has developed. And they have been included in the same Bellerínalready recovered from the injury, the quarry striker Pablo García and Cucho Hernándezwho could not participate last Thursday by not being registered in the Conference League. For the rest, the Chilean coach still can not have the injured Marc Roca and Lo Celsoneither William Carvalhowho continues to add training with the group. To the casualties also binds Chimy Ávilawho must comply with sanction.

Real Betis

Adrián; Sabaly, Llorente, Natan, Ricardo; Altimira, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Abde; and Cucho Hernández.

After a European match during the week, Pellegrini would make rotations in the eleven for this LaLiga clash against Las Palmas. In this way, players like Natan, Altimira, Antony or Isco They would be the ones who could repeat from the beginning three days after the previous clash.









The possible alignment of Las Palmas against Betis

As for Las Palmas, the sanctioned will not be in Villamarín McKenna and Moleironor the injured Mika Marble. On the other hand, Marvin, who remained as a doubt until the last moment for Diego Martínez, has finally entered the call. «We have been overwhelming in the two areaswe have improved a lot in the months of November and December and we want to return to that, “said the Vigo coach during the press conference prior to this meeting.

You Palmas

Cillessen; Viti Rozada, Álex Suárez, Herzog, Álex Muñoz; Bajcetic, campaign; Sandro, Javi Muñoz, Manu Fuster; and Fabio Silva.

With respect to the match of last day in Valladolid (0-1), the Canarian team would raise an eleven with several novelties Following the casualties that this party faces against Betis, especially in the center of the defense.