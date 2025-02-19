02/19/2025



After two victories in a row that have dissipated the doubts generated by the previous results, Real Betis will search this Thursday against the Kaa Gent in Benito Villamarín the pass to the round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League. After 0-3 tied in the first leg thanks to the goals of Antony, Bakambu and Altimirahe has it in his hand and cannot fail. From the arbitration of this leading meeting of the play off of the third continental competition, the Polish Damian Sylwestrzak will be in charge with their compatriots Piotr Lasyk and Pawel Pskit helping it in the VAR.

With the Royal Witness Society last Sunday, the Betis He closed a perfect week that served him to reconcile with the fans and certify once again that Pellegrini never loses the reins of the team. He returned to the lanes of the victories in Gante with a resounding result to make the return an expected procedure and repeated marker, with double by Marc Roca and the Third goal as Verdiblanco From Antony, before a direct rival as the realistic picture to add long later three points and climb positions. In his three previous games in Heliopolis of the Conference League, the Betis He tied with Copenhagen (1-1) and beat Celje (2-1) and HJK Helsinki (1-0). Outside at the league phase, the Gent fell in the Chelsea field (4-2), the Lugano (2-0) and the Larne (1-0).

The possible alignment of Betis against the Gent

Again with a week of two games ahead compressed in four days, from Thursday to Sunday, Betis will present an eleven with rotations also conditioned by injuries. To the casualties of William Carvalho (which is already exercising with the group but is not registered), Bellerín and Fornals You have to join the Ángel OrtizMarc Roca and Lo Celso, all injured before the Royal Society. The Catalan midfielder, for example, will remain about three weeks in the dry dock. Cucho, as is known, is not registered in the competition. With all the circumstances indicated, the Betis summoned list is made up of these 21 players: Vieites, Adrián, Germán, Sabaly, Aitor, Natan, Bartra, Llorente, Ricardo, Perraud, Mateo Flores, Dani Pérez, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez, Abde, Antony, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Vitor Roque.

Real Betis

VIEITES; Aitor, Bartra, Natan, Ricardo; Mateo Flores, Altimira; Chimy Ávila, Isco, Abde; Bakambu.

He Betis initial eleven It is an unknown between the absences and the forced rotations that the engineer activates also, even if it is sideways, to the important clash of Sunday in the coliseum. VIEITES He would return to the goal in an eleven that would lead on the axis of the Bartra and Natan rear, with Aitor on the right side and Ricardo on the left. In the center of the countryside, without the Celso or Marc Roca, Mateo Flores and Altimira would compose the core, with Chimy Ávila and Abde at the ends, Isco in the Mediapunta and Bakambu as a striker.









The possible alignment of the Gent to Betis

After 0-3 of the first leg, it is unknown with what mentality and game approach will the KAA GENT To Heliopolis. It is supposed to try to hurry their options, although logically they are minimal. Trained by the Bosnian Danijiel Milicevicthe buffalo won on the last day of Jupiter Pro League in a very disputed match against Beerschot (3-2), with comeback and double of his striker Vanzeir. Mitrovic, Fadiga, Hjulser and Max Dean They are the casualties of the Flamenco team, which marches sixth in his league with 40 points.

KAA GENT

Roef; Samoise, Gambor, Watanabe, Toruranigha, Araújo; Lopes da Silva, Ito, Kums; Gudjohnsen, Vanzeir.

In the Belgians These players are summoned: Roef, Vandenberghe, from Schrevel, Evers; Watanabe, Gambor, Torunarigha, Brown, Samoise, Araújo, Gandelman, Lopes da Silva, Ito, Delorge, Kums, Vlieger, Meyer, Sonko, Varela, Gudjohnsen, Vanzeuir and Goore. His eleven in Heliopolis They could form Roef in the goal, with Gambor, Watanabe and Torunarigha as central. As lanes they would play Samoise and Araújo, with Lopes da Silva, Ito and Kums distributing the center of the field. Above, as front, Gudjohnsen and Vanzeir.