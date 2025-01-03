After several days of vacation, Sevilla FC resumes official competitiontheir first match of 2025 being the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey against the UD Almería. This clash between Indálicos and Seville will take place in the UD Allmería Stadium this Saturday, January 4, starting at 5:30 p.m..

They carry the nerves two consecutive games without winning at homecounting the visits to Atlético de Madrid (4-3) and Real Madrid (4-2). Precisely, Sevilla’s last away victory was in the previous cup roundagainst Olot (1-3). For its part, Almería links fourteen consecutive games in all competitions without losing (eleven wins and three draws); Regarding their home games, they have only lost one game this season (2-5 against Castellón, on matchday 5 of the Second Division).

The possible alignment of Sevilla against Almería

Despite the passage of days that have been linked without competition, there are not many new things that García Pimienta can count on for this new clash. In fact, the only one recovered with respect to the LaLiga match against Real Madrid is Pedrosawhile they continue to be low the injured Ejuke, Nianzou and Sowwho also join Alberto Flores and Iheancho. Nor will it be Shipwho seeks his exit from the club, nor of course Jesús Navas, already retired. “We are going to have a First Division rival that plays in the Second Division.. Surely they are going to be very excited to eliminate us and we have to take it seriously. The League is as important as the Copa del Rey,” said García Pimienta during the previous press conference.

Sevilla FC

Nyland; Montiel, Badé, Marcao, Kike Salas; Juanlu, Sambi Lokonga, Saúl; Lukebakio, Peque and Isaac.

As usual, The Sevilla coach is expected to make a series of rotations in the Copa del Reysome players who are not so common in the coach’s lineups may have minutes; These are the cases of Nyland or Montiel, among others.









The possible alignment of Almería against Sevilla

Almería will have fewer casualties to receive Sevilla this Saturday. Thus, Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’ will only regret the absence of the injured Robertonehaving the rest of the squad at their disposal to face these sixteenth cup bearers.

UD Almería

Luis Maximiano; Pubill, Chumi, Edgar, Centelles; Melero, Lopy; Pozo, Melamed, Arribas; and Luis Suárez.

With a good background in LaLiga Hypermotion, where they are first, the rojiblancos are expected to take an eleven of guarantees against Sevilla. With respect to their previous league match against Cádiz, the novelty would be in the inclusion of former Sevilla player Pozo.