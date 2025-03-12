03/12/2025



Updated at 10:12 p.m.





As if the tie began again, since the first leg ended in boards and does not count the double factor of the goals away from home, the Real Betis The Return of the Eighth Final Crossing against the Vitoria de Guimaraes, which will be resolved in the Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium and will feature the arbitration of the Dutch Serdar Gözübüyük, whom he will help in the VAR his compatriot Jeroen Manschot. Betis is played a lot, nothing less than the ticket for the quarterfinals of a competition in which this season has deposited high hopes. He wants to make a quality leap in Europe.

The first duel between the Betis and the Vitoria He concluded with two goals after a very disputed match that showed the virtues of the Portuguese team, very mobile above, three quarters of field onwards, as well as accurate in his approaches. Betis ordered more times and even advanced twice, through Bakambu and Iscobut Joao Mendes Saraiva first, and Nelson Oliveira later, neutralized 1-0 and 2-1 to raise both interest and uncertainty with a view to clash in Portuguese lands. Betis, in any case, faces the return with the certainty of knowing before a unique opportunity and the confidence of being at the best moment of the season. Has linked Four consecutive victories in LaLigathree of them at home, and thanks to those twelve points it has been placed in the sixth place and very close to the fifth, which could give a ticket for the Champions League the next campaign.

The possible eleven of Betis against the Vitoria de Guimaraes

On Sunday he will visit Butarque, but first he puts all the focus on this match in Guimaraes. Where he has traveled with the following players: Adrián, Vieites, Germán, Bellerín, Aitor, Sabaly, Natan, Llorente, Bartra, Perraud, Ricardo, Johnny Cardoso, Altimira, Mateo Flores, Fornals, Isco, Antony, Jesús Rodríguez, Abde, Pablo García and Bakambu. They stayed in Seville Marc Roca and Lo Celsoinjured, as well as William Carvalho and Cucho, who are not registered in the Conference League, and Chimy Ávilasanctioned. Johnny suffers from an overload, but will be tested in Guimaraes to determine whether or not the game can play.

Real Betis

VIEITES; Aitor, Bartra, Llorente, Perraud; Johnny, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez; Bakambu.

Given the importance of the party, Pellegrini It will bet, with Johnny’s doubt, for the most owner possible, although some variations in defense are expected, on the other hand, usual. Vieites, who is playing the European competition, would continue between Palos, with Aitor, Bartra, Llorente and Perraud in Defense. Johnny would come together in the double pivot with Fornals, while Isco, Antony and Jesús Rodríguez would form the line of three medium -sized with Bakambu of striker.









The possible eleven of the Vitoria de Guimaraes against Betis

Like Betis, the Vitoria de Guimaraes He won and rotated last weekend in his league. At home, Luis Freire’s men took the three points of the Boavista, Colista field, with comeback included in the second part after fitting 1-0 in the prolongation time of the first. In the initial eleven there were up to six changes with respect to the team that formed out of the Benito Villamarín and how good impression caused. The Portuguese, who consider the Verdiblanco team favorite in the tie, are also curiously SIXTH OF YOUR DOMESTIC COMPETITIONwith 38 points in 25 days played.

Vitoria de Guimaraes

Bruno Varela; Heverton, Borevkovic, Villanueva, Mendes; Tiago Silva, Händel; Pacal, Joao Saraiva, Nuno Santos; Nelson Oliveira.

Vitoria could bet on the same eleven players last Thursday. Bruno Varela It is fixed in the goal, like Borevkovic and Villanueva on the defensive axis. The sides would be Hevertton and Joao Mendes. The center of the field would revolve around Tomas Händel and Tiago Silva. As extremes, Embaló and Nuno Santos would be used, being Joao Saraiva the link with the striker, Nelson Oliveira.