In San Sebastián, where historically does not get good results, the Seville FC This Sunday, in 27th day match And with Garcia vegetable arbitration, a complicated stretch of the second round in which the faces will be seen against three of the first six and in front of a Txuri-Urdin box that barely has one more point than the Nervions, 34. The Real Sociedad He fell last day in Montjuic and this Thursday tied at home in the first leg of the eighth of the Europa League against Manchester United (1-1), while Sevilla scratched a valuable point in Vallecas according to the game that offered García Pimienta’s troop.

He Seville The day began with nine points ahead of the descent (now there are seven) and three of the seventh place. However, team football has not given weight reasons, nor for offensive or defensive forcefulness, to excite itself with the possibility of making a qualitative leap in the table that leads him to fight to return to Europe. More than anything for your irregularitybecause he has not been able to win to date two matches in a row and because at home he has not won again since the farewell of Navas. Sevilla has a great time, it is not all the reliable that his center of the field should already defense, he lacks arguments to generate game.

The possible eleven of Sevilla before the Real Sociedad

For this always difficult visit to San Sebastián, in Sevilla they cause Baja Nianzou, Gudelj and Akor Adams. On the other hand, Lokonga returns after injuring muscularly a month ago in the same training as the Nigerian striker. The Belgian midfielder has exercised with the team since Wednesday and enters the list. It could even be from the game to give another air to the core. His is the most important novelty of An expedition composed of the following players: Nyland, Álvaro Ferllo, Matías, Carmona, Juanlu, Badé, Kike Salas, Marcao, Ramón Martínez, Pedrosa, Lokonga, Agumé, Sow, Saúl, Manu Bueno, Manu, little, Suso, Antonetti, Idumbo, Ejke, Vargas, Lukebakio and Isaac Romero.

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Lokonga, Sow, Saul; Vargas, Lukebakio, Isaac.

As for the possible eleven in Anoeta, Nyland It would be between Palos, with Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas and Pedrosa, which has been very cared for this week, in the defensive line. Sow, Lokonga and Saul would make up the center of the field and, up, site for Vargas, Lukebakio and Isaac. With respect to the headline of Vallecas there would be only one change: Lokonga’s entry instead of Juanlu.









The possible eleven of the Royal Society against Sevilla

Before the crucial match in Manchester next Thursday, the Real Sociedad, which continues in three competitions, returns to play at home, where it has become strong imposing itself to Espanyol and Leganés in its last two league appearances. They cause low SUCIC and Aritz Elustondoexpelled in Montjuic. Aguerd, Kubo and Becker return. The list of convened by Imanol is as follows: Remiro, Marrero, Fraga; Aihen, Zubeldia, Javi López, Traoré, Aramburu, Aguerd, Martín, Beitia, Zubimendi, Olasagasti, Turrenta, Brais Méndez, Marín, Barrenetxea, Óskarsson, Oyarzabal, Becker, Take Kubo, Sergio Gómez and Mariezkurrena.

Real Sociedad

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Aihen; Zubimendi, Olasagasti, Brais Méndez; Becker, Sergio Gómez, Óskarsson.

Taking into account the proximity of the clash in Old TraffordSheriff will make some changes in the eleven to measure Sevilla. Remiro would be the titular goalkeeper, with Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd and Aihen in the coverage. The center of the countryside would be distributed Zubimendi, Olasagasti and Brais Méndez, the usual ones. And the extremes would be for Becker and Sergio Gómez, with Nine Óskarsson.