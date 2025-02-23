After his comfortable victory in Valladolid (0-4), the Seville FC will seek the great challenge of this season: link two consecutive victories in LaLiga. It is the RCD Mallorca The rival that Sevillists are measured on Monday, compared to which they will try to achieve this goal. This clash, which will close the 25th day of the domestic championship, will take place at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán from the 21.00 hours.

Until The defeat of two weeks ago At the hands of Barcelona (1-4), Sevilla linked CIncoun in consecutive parties without falling defeated (1-0 to Ray, 1-1 against Osasuna, 1-0 to Celta, 1-1 against Valencia and 1-1 against Espanyol). For its part, the Bermellón team, immersed in the fight for Europe in the classification, carries two losses in a row at home (4-0 in Villarreal and 2-0 against Atlético de Madrid).

The possible alignment of Sevilla against Mallorca

García Pimienta recovers two key players in his scheme as they are Badé and Saulwho caused a decrease last Sunday against Valladolid by sanction. Of course, they remain as absences Nianzou, Sambi Lokonga and Akor Adams, injuredadding to them Little.

Seville FC

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Gudelj, Sow, Juanlu; Lukebakio, Vargas and Isaac.

With respect to the match against Valladolid, García Pimienta would include again Badé on the axis of the zagaafter the Frenchman causing low last day.









The possible alignment of Mallorca against Sevilla

With many more effective this meeting will face this meeting in Nervión. In fact, the only doubt for Jagoba Arrasate is Morlanes; For the rest, the Biscay coach has his entire squad for the clash of this Monday.

RCD Mallorca

Greif; Maffeo, Valjent, Rillo, Mojica; Darder, Mascarell, Rodríguez; Asano, Navarro and Muriqi.

With respect to the game of last day, in which Mallorca beat Las Palmas 3-1, Rasto would raise the same eleven.