It is presented to Seville FC A new opportunity to achieve that long -awaited second consecutive victory, for the first time, this season. Now as locals, Hispanses receive this Sunday at Athletic Club In Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, on the occasion of the 28th day of LaLiga. This clash, which will have the arbitration of polished Santana, is set for 16.15 hours.

In what we have been 2025, Sevilla does not know what it is to win at home. His baggage in this section is three draws to one (Valencia, Espanyol and Mallorca) and a defeat (1-4 against Barcelona); The last victory was against Celta (1-0), at the end of December. Precisely, it was before the vigués team when Athletic reaped his last home triumph, on the 20th day (1-2); Since then, the lions add two draws (2-2 against Betis and 1-1 against Espanyol) and three losses (4-1 against Besiktas, 1-0 against Atlético de Madrid and 2-1 against Rome).

The possible alignment of Sevilla against Athletic

García Pimienta does not cease to recover troops in recent days. And, if for the previous one he could already have Sambi Lokonga, for this they join the call Gudelj and Akor Adams. A Rubén Vargas that suffered discomfort in recent days. With which, the only decline due to injury is that of Nianzou. «We are ambitious, but realistic. If we are able to do type of parties such as the Royal Society we will be closer. And when there are five, four days, we’ll see«, Said the press conference with respect to the objectives of the team.

Seville FC

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; I trimmed, Sow, Saul; EJUKE, Lukebakio and Isaac.

With respect to the match last week against Real Sociedad (0-1), García Pimienta would not make many modifications in the eleven.









The possible Athletic alignment against Sevilla

As for Athletic, Ernesto Valverde will not be able to count on Vivian, Sancet or with walls due to injury, although he recovers De Galarretathat returns after meeting the last day.

Athletic Club

Unai Simon; Gorosabel, Yeray, Lekue, Boiro; Jauregizar, Beñat Prados; Iñaki Williams, Unai Gómez, Berenguer and Guruzeta.

The Athletic comes to play on Thursday against Rome (3-1), achieving its classification for the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Regarding this clash, Valverde would make rotations in all lines To visit the Sánchez-Pizjuán this Sunday.