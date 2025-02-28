02/28/2025



Updated at 22: 40h.





With the ambition to reach its best version and surprise in the Benito Villamarín before one of the candidates for the title, Real Betis appears this Saturday at home to receive Real Madridwhich comes to the meeting after the effort made last Wednesday in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey in San Sebastián against the Royal Society. Clean week, on the contrary, has had the Verdiblanco team, which won last day in Getafe (1-2) in a complete game and got seventh with 35 points, the same as the sixth classified. Hernández Hernández with García vegetable in the VAR will direct this duel in Heliopolis of the 26th day between Betics and Real Madrid.

Judging by their latest results, three victories in the last four official games, Betis is going through a good time and in LaLiga has recovered the pulse In the fight for European positions, where he wants to be at the end of the season, thanks to the six of six achieved before the Real Sociedad (3-0) and on a Getafe (1-2) that no one had defeated in 2025 in the domestic competition until he ran into the men of Pellegrini. Two victories that supposed a qualitative leap in the table for a team that has sharpened in attack with the incorporation of Antony and the irruption into the elite of Jesús Rodríguez.

The possible eleven of Real Betis against Real Madrid

Precisely Antony He monopolized the informative attention of the beginning of the week upon receiving the pardon of his red card from the Discipline Committee after attending this instance the allegations of the lawyers of the Verdiblanco Club. The Brazilian will be available and not Vitor Roque, who leaves to Palmeiras. Betis’s casualty chapter is also made up of Bellerín, Ortiz, Marc Roca, Abde, William Carvalho and Lo Celso. If Fornals is prepared, which integrates the list formed by these 20 players: Adrián, Fran Vieites, Manu González, Sabaly, Aitor, Bartra, Llorente, Natan, Ricardo, Perraud, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Fornals, Mateo, Isco, Antony, Jesús Rodríguez, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Cucho Hernández.

Real Betis

Adrián; Sabaly, Bartra, Llorente, Ricardo; Johnny Cardoso, Altimira; Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez; Cucho Hernández.

As for the possible eleven, Pellegrini The one who played in Getafe could repeat. In this way, Adrián would be between Palos, with Sabaly, Bartra, Llorente and Ricardo on a defensive line; Ahead, the double pivot Johnny Cardoso-Astimira with Isco in the hitch, Antony and Jesús Rodríguez at the ends, and cucho in Punta.









The possible eleven of Real Madrid against Real Betis

Of the triumph cup by the minimum in the reale sand, with a goal of EndrickReal Madrid brought the bad news in the form of Ceballos injury, which suffered a blow to the knee that will keep it several weeks. It will not be, therefore, in the Benito Villamarín for this duel that the white team, with 54 points, faces the need to win so as not to lose commits with Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. In Seville there will be no injured, Valverde, Ceballos, Vallejo, Militao and Carvajal. Nor Bellingham, who will fulfill his second sanction party for his verbal inconsideration to the Osasuna referee – Real Madrid.

real Madrid

Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Asencio, Alaba, Mendy; Camavinga, Modric; Brahim, Rodrygo, Vinicius; Mbappé.

Real Madrid have won five of the last seven official games, although it is true that they have not done so in their last two league visits. They fell into the field of Espanyol by the minimum and did not pass from the tie in the Sadar. The Real Madrid expedition It consists of these 19 men: Courtois, Lunin, Fran, Alaba, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy, Asencio, Camavinga, Modric, Tchouameni, Güler, Chema, Vinicius, Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.

Your possible titular team Courtois would be integrated between Palos, with Lucas Vázquez, Asencio, Alaba and Mendy in Defense. Camavinga and Modric would lead the center of the countryside, with Brahim and Vinicius in the bands and Rodrigo and Mbappé in the front.