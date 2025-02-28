02/28/2025



Still diminished by the opportunity he let out on Monday of beating two consecutive games in LaLiga for the first time this season, the Seville FC He faces a new home commitment in which, again, he will look for the three points. Now, the departure made by Sevillists is to Vallecas to measure themselves to Rayin the clash corresponding to the 26th day that will begin At 16.15 on Saturday.

Those of Nervión have defeated in two of his last three games as visitors1-2 to Girona and 0-4 to Valladolid; In between, they tied zero in Getafe. For its part, Rayo came to link three consecutive wins at home (2-1 to Celta, 2-1 to Girona and 1-0 to Valladolid), until the last day fell to Villarreal (0-1).

The possible alignment of Sevilla against Ray

News are given in the list of summoned by García Pimienta for this clash in Vallecas. And is that the technician Recover smallwhile Lose Gudeljwho was already suffering some discomfort in previous matches. Besides, they remain as low Nianzou, Sambi Lokonga and Akor Adamsalthough these last two have already returned to training with the group. «In the world of football it usually happens, a starting eleven is stabilized. Unfortunately, there are also injuries. Those who are more in form have more options to play, but I trust the people of the subsidiary and the people who are in the template«, Admitted the Sevillista coach about the resources available during the previous press conference.

Seville FC

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Sow, Saúl, Juanlu; Lukebakio, Isaac and Vargas.

A priori, few novelties are expected in the Once Sevillista with respect to which García Pimienta raised last Monday against Mallorca. In fact, The Catalan coach could repeat eleven.









The possible alignment of the ray against Sevilla

As for the ray members to receive Sevilla, Iñigo Pérez must also regret a series of casualties, such as those of The injured Unai López, Isi, Raúl de Tomás and Sergio Camelloin addition to that of sanctioned with fruits. «In the physical, we are full, complete. AND In mood terms, already recovered And wanting to reverse the last two defeats, “said the Rayista coach in the previous meeting.

Ray Vallecano

Battle; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mumin, Chavarría; Pedro Díaz, Pathé Ciss, Embarba, Trejo, Álvaro García; and Ntenka.

Due to the casualties that the ray has for this clash against the Sevillists, Iñigo Pérez must vary the titular formation that presented last day. With which, Embarba and Trejo could start from start as a consequence of the absences of fruits and ISI.