03/15/2025



Updated at 9:12 p.m.





He Real Betiswho took a step forward in Europe with his classification for the quarterfinals of the Conference League, visit the municipal stadium of Butarque to face the CD Leganés In the party of the 28th Day of LaLiga EA Sports whose arbitration will be carried out by Soto grade With Trujillo Suárez in the VAR. At a sweet moment of play, and with the results accompanying both in LaLiga and in Europe, the Verdiblancos will seek their fifth victory followed in the domestic competition against a rival of the low zone that needs the three points to achieve the objective of permanence in the category.

He Betisthat he could only train this Saturday after the delay that his flight from Portugal suffered on Friday, won in Guimaraes taking out his best version. At 20 minutes it already won 0-2 and, solid all night in defense thanks to good collective work and an unabordable rear led by Llorente and Bartrain the second half he sentenced with so many of Isco and Antony, who joined the double of Bakambu, to make history in Europe and prolong at the conference a magnificent moment in LaLiga that has perched Betis to the sixth position and has positioned it, after the twelve of twelve signed in the last four days, in the battle for the fifth. Which will surely give access to the Champions League and have three points after the defeat of Villarreal with Real Madrid, although the Castellonenses have a pending match.

The possible alignment of Betis in Leganés

Marc Roca and Lo Celso are the tenants of Verdiblanca nursing. William Carvalho is ready to return, after recovering from the Achilles tendon injury that suffered precisely in the clash against the Leganés of the first round, and returns to a call missing Johnny Cardoso, sanctioned. He saw the fifth yellow in the clash against UD Las Palmas. Pellegrini has summoned these players: Adrián, Vieites, Germán, Sabaly, Aitor, Bellerín, Natan, Llorente, Bartra, Perraud, Ricardo, Altimira, Fornals, William Carvalho, Mateo, Isco, Antony, Abde, Jesús Rodríguez, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Cucho Hernández.

Real Betis

Adrián; Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Perraud; Altimira, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Abde; Cucho

Even if it is the last match before the March team, Pellegrini usually makes changes from Thursday to Sunday, when you play Entresemana, and nothing to think that there are no in Leganés. However, the team that starts will be fully of guarantees. Will return Adrián to the goal, protected by a four line formed by Sabaly, Bartra, Natan and Perraud. In the double pivot, Altimira and Fornals They would repeat, with Isco again in the hitch and Antony and Abde at the ends. Above, new league ownership for Cucho Hernández.









The possible alignment of Leganés against Betis

If Betis is excited about the possibility of winning again to squeeze through the fifth place, The Leganés coexists with that anguish that accompanies the teams in the low zone. Of the last seven games in LaLiga, the pickles have only won one, tieding two and losing the other four. From there, after the defeat embedded in Vigo last day (2-1), which with 27 points are in the battle to get rid of the descent and have the obligation to become strong at home in what they remain in the championship.

CD Leganés

Dmitriovic; Rosier, Sergio, Nastasic, Javi Hernández; Tapia, Neyou, Cissé; Raba, Juan Cruz, Diego García.

Barisic and Franquesawith long -term injuries, they are the only two casualties confirmed in the Leganés. Despite its bad dynamics of results, the Madrid team has a definite eleven in which Borja Jiménez usually introduces few variations. Against Betis could form with Dmitrovic in goal and a line of four with Rosier, Sergio, Nastasic and Javi Hernández. The center of the countryside would be distributed Tapia, Neyou and Cissé. And above, many options for Raba and Juan Cruz At the ends with Diego García in Punta, without ruling out Miguel.