02/22/2025



Updated at 15: 57h.





After achieving the classification for the round of 16 of the Conference League -where the Vitória de Guimarães will be measured -the vitória Real Betis Retakes LaLigawhere he is still immersed in the struggle for European positions. On this 25th day, the Verdiblancos visit the coliseum to measure themselves to Getafe CFin a clash that will begin 18.30 hours This Sunday.

Betis will search in Madrid return to the path of victory as a visitor in the domestic championshipafter his defeat in Balaidos against Celta (3-2); Previously, the Heliopolitans managed to overcome Mallorca at home (0-1). For its part, Getafe does not defeat at home since the 16th daybefore Espanyol (1-0); Since then, the Azulones have added a defeat against Mallorca (0-1) and two draws to Barcelona (1-1) and against Sevilla (0-0).

The possible alignment of Betis against Getafe

As usual this season, Manuel Pellegrini will have a casualty of casualties again. In this way, they remain absent to visit Getafe The injured William Carvalho, Bellerín, Fornals, Ángel Ortiz, Marc Roca, Lo Ceslo and Abde. On the other hand, as a novelty with respect to Thursday’s game against the Gent, a Cucho Hernández that is not registered in European competition; Perraud He is also available to the coach again. «Calm and trust to work. The objectives must be the most ambitious, there must be that personal demand, we have been fighting European positions. 14 games remain and we must demonstrate if we are able to achieve the goal for the fifth time, ”said Pellegrini during the previous press conference.

Real Betis

Adrián; Sabaly, Bartra, Llorente, Ricardo; Altimira, Johnny Cardoso; Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez; and Cucho Hernández.

Given that Betis played a Conference League match three days ago, rotations are expected in the eleven that takes Pellegrini at the Coliseum. With which, players like Sabaly, Diego Llorente, Altimira or Antony are the ones who could repeat Regarding last Thursday’s match against Gent.









The possible alignment of Getafe against Betis

As for the Getafe summoned list to receive Betis, José Bordalás will not be able to count on Uche, by sanction, or Luis Milla, injured. «A bad results can come, we have to be prepared. Our goal is add the necessary points for permanence«, Admitted the Alicante coach at the press conference prior to this match.

Getafe CF

David Soria; Juan Iglesias, Alderete, Duarte, Diego Rico; Ramón Terrats, Arambarri, Djené, Bernat; Juanmi and Borja Mayoral.

With respect to the game of last day, in which he beat Girona (1-2), Bordalás would raise an eleven with Borja Mayoral’s novelty As a headline in the front, along with Juanmi, instead of the sanctioned Uche.