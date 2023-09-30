Increases the probability of a tropical cyclone in front of the coasts of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan and Warrior according With water.

According to the report published by the National Metereological Service of the With wateran area is kept under surveillance due to the probable development of a tropical cyclone.

Last Friday the DEBATE team reported on this development of tropical cycloneHowever, its probability was 20 percent in the next 7 days.

This Saturday it increased to 60 percent to become a tropical cyclonewith effects for at least four states.

“Increases to 60% your probability of cyclonic development in the next 7 days,” reported the With water.

So far it is expected cloudy sky in the morning and fog in high areas of the region.

Furthermore, in the afternoon they expect showers and heavy occasional rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacan.

“They could cause reduced visibility, ponding, landslides and flooding, as well as an increase in river and stream levels“added the With water.

All rains have a probability of electric shocks and possible fall of hailwith wind gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour.