Last week a gastronomic event was held organized by the operational group for the promotion and promotion of Murcian almonds produced in a climate change scenario (Proalmur). The operating group was promoted by cooperatives associated with Fecoam belonging to the dried fruit sector, with the aim of promoting the knowledge and commercialization of the autochthonous almond varieties.

Thus, this final meeting of the research group intended to publicize the culinary benefits of Murcian almonds and began with a visit to an almond farm of one of Proalmur’s collaborating entities. Another of the activities carried out was the presentation of the results of the Murcian almond varietal files by Cebas-CSIC researchers Pedro José Martínez-García and Federico Dicenta.

Next, a visit was made to the Frusemur cooperative, a member of the operating group, during which the president of the agri-food firm and Sectorial representative of Nuts in Fecoam, Pedro Guerrero, explained to the attendees the operation and current state of production of native almonds.

The closing of the day consisted of a culinary tasting of different dishes made with Murcian almonds.

Forecasts 2021



As every year, the National Table of Nuts made an estimate of almond production for the 2021 campaign, resulting in a forecast of 84,048 tons of almond grain.

Thus, these data point to a drop in production of 12% as a result of the severe frosts that affected various varieties in the main producing areas of the northern half of Spain, which is not offset by the increase in production in Andalusia. , Murcia and Comunidad Valenciana, where, although with a lesser impact, they were also affected, mainly the areas of traditional cultivation, by frost and fungi.

Likewise, they report that there is currently a productive area of ​​483,518 hectares, which represents an increase of 7.65% compared to last year, due to the entry into production of more than 34,000 hectares.