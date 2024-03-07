The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority expected that the country would be affected by a state of strong weather instability from this Friday evening until next Sunday afternoon, accompanied by very heavy rains with lightning, thunder, and sometimes hail, leading to the accumulation of water and the flow of sweeping valleys, the overflow of some dams, and strong winds. Accompanied by cumulus clouds, low horizontal visibility, and the flying of some solid objects.

Speakers in an exceptional joint media briefing, held yesterday by the authority, the Ministry of Interior and the National Meteorological Center, on the expected weather conditions in the country, stressed the need to stay away from water gathering areas, flood streams, and areas expected to be affected by the depression, and to avoid gatherings that may hinder the work of the competent agencies.

The official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Fahd Butti Al Muhairi, warned of the need to be aware that violating official instructions and directives will be subject to legal liability, as stipulated in Ministerial Resolution No. (178) of 2017, related to preventive measures related to safe behavior during… Emergency times.

He reassured everyone that all national and local teams are working in full swing, to provide the maximum means of protection for all residents in areas that may be affected by the weather condition, stressing the necessity of staying at home, not going out except in cases of extreme necessity, and parking cars in places far, safe, and high above areas of runoff. Valleys, reefs and water bodies.

Al Muhairi recommended taking preventive measures against hailstones to reduce their impact on property, calling on all members of society in such weather conditions not to be led by any rumors circulating about weather conditions, and to obtain all information from official sources.

The briefing concluded that the decision to switch the study remotely to the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams in each emirate, in areas that will witness unusual impacts, and the concerned authorities will close all roads leading to valleys, mountains and dangerous areas starting from Friday until the end of the depression, and the decision will be left. Cancellation of tourism events and activities by the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team.

The official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority indicated that to ensure the achievement of preventive proactivity and effective response, the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Situations headed by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority held a series of meetings, in order to ensure continuity and comprehensive monitoring and follow-up of the expected depression.

For his part, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Dr. Ali Al-Tunaiji, confirmed the full readiness of the police teams and the supporting bodies from the strategic partners, including civil defence, ambulance and rescue, to deal with the expected weather conditions.

During the joint media briefing, he called on the public to avoid gatherings that might hinder the work of the relevant agencies.

He stressed that the Ministry places the safety of society and the protection of lives and property at the top of its priorities, and that preparedness plans and procedures to deal with weather conditions are carried out in accordance with the highest standards and levels of readiness and readiness, and in accordance with permanent coordination with all relevant authorities.

Brigadier General Dr. Ali Al-Tunaiji pointed out the importance of protecting oneself and others through cooperation with the concerned authorities, full and complete adherence to the instructions of the competent authorities, applying safety and prevention requirements, exercising caution and caution, and securing their vehicles, especially in areas that may witness heavy rain and hail, and the necessity of caution when driving. Leadership.

In turn, the official spokesman for the National Center of Meteorology, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abri, stated that the country is expected to be affected by a surface depression extending from the south, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds, indicating that expectations indicate that the country will be affected by strong weather instability and extremely heavy rains.

He added that the peak of the weather condition occurs from after midnight on Friday until midnight on Saturday, and various areas are affected by this weather condition, as it begins in the southern and western regions of the country.

He called on all members of society not to be led by any rumors circulating about weather conditions, to obtain all information from official sources, to take caution, and to avoid going to the sea, places where valleys flow, where water collects, and places where hail falls.