The proactive measures returned much of the privacy and “spirituality” of the holy month, while the health authorities monitor the extent of the commitment of individuals and warn them against laxity or negligence in the application of precautionary measures such as social distancing and wearing masks.

This is the second consecutive Ramadan that passes in light of the spread of the new Corona virus and the measures it imposed and the great changes it imposed on the atmosphere of the month, and despite this, a big difference can be noticed in terms of the severity of the precautionary measures between the two years in the UAE, as this year witnessed a reduction of many Among the restrictions, including allowing the return of prayer in the mosques, the partial return to schools “voluntarily”, the movement of 24 hours, and the permission to shop at all times within the standards and precautionary measures, and most of these things were restricted or completely prohibited during last Ramadan.

“Social distancing” is the key word in the success of the system to confront the emerging corona virus during the holy month of Ramadan in particular, which prompted the concerned authorities in the UAE to take a set of proactive measures before the beginning of the holy month, such as not allowing the establishment of family or institutional breakfast tents or the provision and distribution. Iftar meals in front of homes and mosques, the concerned authorities also urged everyone to avoid gatherings of councils during Ramadan nights, and to stay away from family visits.

According to the unified guide for the use of personal protection from diseases and epidemics issued by the National Committee for Biosecurity, social distancing plays an important role in curbing disease and limiting its spread if it is applied firmly and strictly.

The evidence explained the scientific background that proves the effect of this in what is known as measuring systems for the patient’s ability to transmit the infection to others, as it has been proven that in the case of a 75% physical distance, the infected person “who shows symptoms after five days on average” can transmit the infection to two people. Approximately half after about thirty days, and in the case of commitment by only 50%, the infected person who shows symptoms can transmit the infection to fifteen people after about thirty days, but if there is no commitment at all to the process of spacing, he can transmit the infection to ” 406 “people during the same period.

In addition to “social distancing,” the concerned authorities stressed the need for all community members to undertake periodic checks for the emerging coronavirus during the blessed month of Ramadan and to continue the process of receiving vaccines for everyone aged sixteen and over to protect themselves and their families and society, affirming that health Public is a priority and a social responsibility, community solidarity is an indispensable necessity, and observance of instructions is a legitimate and national duty that guarantees safety and leads to recovery.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

