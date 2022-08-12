The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management announced yesterday that all the authorities concerned with dealing with weather conditions held a coordination meeting, to determine the readiness of all local and national teams to ensure an effective and proper response to any risks, in addition to reviewing the approved procedures to mitigate the repercussions of the weather situation in areas that may affected.

In detail, the authorities concerned with dealing with weather situations (the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior and Police Commands, the National Center of Meteorology, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure) held a coordination meeting to determine the state’s readiness to confront the upcoming weather situation, which may be affected by the state. At the end of the week, to confirm the state’s readiness and readiness to face the weather situation and limit its repercussions.

Tomorrow, Sunday until next Thursday, the country will witness an extension of a shallow air depression extending from the east to the west, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere leading to the flow of moist air masses from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of ​​Oman towards the region and the country, working to form cumulus clouds accompanied by various rains. The intensity is between medium and heavy at times, and it may be accompanied by lightning and thunder in some eastern and southern regions, and extends to some interior and western regions with a decrease in temperatures.

During the meeting, the National Center of Meteorology expected that there will be an extension of an air depression accompanied by rain of different intensity in the eastern and southern regions at the end of this week, while the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviewed the measures adopted to mitigate the repercussions of the weather situation in the areas that may be affected, according to what It was referred to by the National Center of Meteorology in its report.

While the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stressed the importance of taking precautionary and preventive measures in the affected areas by all concerned authorities, with the aim of reducing and mitigating the repercussions of the weather situation, and ensuring the continuity of the work of vital authorities, stressing that all local and national teams are highly prepared to ensure an effective response. The safety measures for any risks that may occur as a result of the case, in addition to the authority’s affirmation of the readiness of media procedures and activating awareness and warning programs in such cases.

It called on all authorities and the public to follow the procedures and instructions issued by the official authorities to ensure their safety during the passage of the weather, to obtain correct information from the official sources of the state, and not to circulate and spread rumors in order to avoid legal accountability.

On the other hand, the National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today, Saturday, will be hot and clear to partly cloudy, and clouds will appear in the east with the possibility of the formation of some convective clouds in the afternoon over the southern regions, which may be accompanied by rain, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate in speed and active at times. Dusty during the day, and the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, accompanied by rain, and temperatures tend to decrease gradually, and the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate in speed and active at times, causing dust during the day, and the sea is light. To average waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow, Monday, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with convective clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, and extending over some western areas, accompanied by rain with another drop in temperatures, and the winds will be southeast to northeast, light to moderate in speed and active to Strong at times, exciting for dust and dust, and the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

On Tuesday, August 16, the center expected that the weather will continue to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with convective clouds forming to the east in the afternoon, and extending over some internal areas, accompanied by rain. The sea is moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

• «Meteorology»: an air depression accompanied by rain, lightning and thunder.