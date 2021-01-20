Mauricio Macri, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich got together in a virtual way in a photo with leaders of the PRO of Mendoza. In the previous campaign, the referents of the two spaces of the party participated in a meeting by Zoom organized by the deputy Omar de Marchi in which there was electoral harangues, praise for the Together for Change unit and criticism of Kirchnerism.

“All these days they have asked me to put Argentina back in the path of modernization, of integration to the world, of institutional respect, of a State at the service of the people ”, Macri assured at the close of the meeting, in which 570 PRO leaders of the province participated.

On vacation in the South, the former president began to raise his public appearances ahead of the start of the electoral dispute and definitions about the candidacies. Now with less preponderance than in previous years, both in the party and in Together for Change, in the conformation of the lists there will be discussions with the sector led by Rodríguez Larreta, in addition to the wrestling with radicalism and the Civic Coalition.

“The opposition has stood together, that’s a great goal. The same at the party level. There is a very good job of keeping the coalition together. Without unity there is no alternative, “said the head of the Buenos Aires government. This time he did not speak directly about” overcoming the crack “as in other virtual meetings. Macri at that time was not listening: had disconnected and came back in the end.

Rodríguez Larreta also stressed the need for Juntos por el Cambio to take advantage of the possibilities of add senators in this electoral turn, with the objective of limiting the power of Kirchnerism in that Chamber. Also to preserve the number of deputies so that the Front of All does not reach its own majority in this area. Mendoza will be one of the provinces in which senators will be elected, with Alfredo Cornejo outlined to head the ballot, although the head of the UCR let it be known that he will wait a while to make that decision.

Mauricio Macri, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Patricia Bullrich and other leaders in a face-to-face meeting of the PRO, in December.

The former president and Bullrich agreed on the need to build a party structure to channel the claims of the mobilizations of recent months, “rise to the challenge” in the words of the former Minister of Security. “We want to turn the PRO not only into an electoral force but also into a force of social character that has roots in the social conscience, of the effort as value “, pointed Bullrich in that sense.

“Populism is the evil of Argentina, although I believe that with Kirchnerism populism has entered a process of agony. Argentina deserves another destination. We need to recover the government of the Republic in 2023 ”, said De Marchi, head of the party in the province. “We are going to strengthen Cambia Mendoza by strengthening the PRO. This has to do with that, ”added the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, who will seek to challenge the radicals for the governorship of Mendoza in 2023. At the meeting they agreed to reinforce the affiliation campaign in the district.

They also spoke Sol Salinas -of Youth-, Cecilia Paez -from PRO Women-, Gustavo Cairo -president of the block of provincial deputies- and the former legislator Henry Thomas, of Peronist origin.

Before participating in this meeting, Macri had demanded with a letter the return of face-to-face classes with criticism of the Government, the teaching unions and a request to Axel Kicillof to follow the position of Rodríguez Larreta on that point. The PRO also released a harangue by the former president. “There has never been a political space that, having lost an election, stands as we are. I thank you for being committed and enthusiastic, “he left as a message in a short audio broadcast on social networks.

