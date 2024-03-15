Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Clearly against Putin: fighters from the “Freedom of Russia” legion in northern Ukraine next to an armored fighting vehicle. (Archive image) © Sergey Bobok/AFP

Partisans target targets on Russian territory. But they want even more. Their goal: free Russia from Putin.

Belgorod – The “Freedom for Russia” Legion proudly presented its success. The militia, which is made up of Russian nationalists and is on the side of Kiev, claimed that its artillerymen had destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in Russia's Kursk region near the Ukrainian border Ukraine war fights.

The partisan movement also published a corresponding video on social media, which is said to show the moment in which a drone camera captures the destruction of the ammunition depots in the village of Tyotkino in southwest Russia. “It burns wonderfully,” said a post on the online platform X.

Pro-Ukrainian militia wants to “free Russia from Putin”

The Freedom for Russia Legion is one of several volunteer paramilitary units operating on behalf of the Ukraine fight against the Russian troops. In the run-up to the Russian election, fighters from these units had advanced into Russian territory from Ukraine several times in the past few days. “We are here to help you Putin to free”, the militia announced in a message.

One day before the start of the Russia election The Legion “Freedom for Russia” ultimately set the goal of “liberating” the Belgorod and Kursk regions. At the same time, she called for the evacuation of civilians from the affected regions. Militia member Alexei Baranovsky spoke on Ukrainian television of “intense fighting” both in Tyotkino and in Grajvoron in the Belgorod region.

Opposite the news magazine Newsweek Baranovsky claimed that Russian troops did not expect these breakthroughs. “Let's see how this situation develops.” According to Baranovsky, the ultimate goal of the militias is to “march on Moscow” and achieve “the subsequent liberation of Russia from Putin”: “Maybe we won't succeed now, but That is our overarching mission.”

Anti-Putin fighters advance into Russian territory

In addition to the “Freedom for Russia” legion, the “Siberian Battalion” apparently also took part in the advances. According to Russian information, the armed groups attacked civilian targets. “Ukrainian terrorist formations supported by tanks and armored fighting vehicles attempted to simultaneously invade the territory of the Russian Federation,” said the Defense Ministry in Moscow. However, they managed to repel and “decimate” the attackers. The news agency Tass Citing the domestic intelligence service FSB, reported that Russian forces had killed 100 people and destroyed several armored vehicles.

Russia describes the groups as puppets of the Ukrainian military and the US secret service CIA. However, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence said that the groups operated independently of Ukraine on Russian territory. A third group is also involved, the Russian Volunteer Corps. Like the Legion, this has already claimed cross-border operations before. (cs with agencies)