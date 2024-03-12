At least two oil facilities were hit by the wave of attacks launched from Ukrainian territory against eight Russian regions, including the capital Moscow. The Kremlin claimed it managed to repel the attacks and accused the Ukrainian government of being the perpetrator. Pro-Ukrainian Russian militias claimed responsibility for the offensive, which includes ground raids, reportedly ongoing.

Days before the presidential elections in Russia, three pro-Ukrainian Russian militias launched major air and ground attacks against that country.

“The Russian Freedom Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion today launched a campaign to liberate the territory occupied by the Putin regime. Clashes are currently taking place in the Kursk and Belgorod regions,” said Aleksei Baranovsky, a volunteer with the Russian Freedom Legion.

The militia is made up of more than 100 people who defected from the Russian Army to the Ukrainian side a month after the start of the large-scale invasion in February 2022.

For Baranovsky, the offensive is underway. Information that coincides with the governor of the Russian region of Kursk, bordering Ukraine, who confirmed the presence of combat in the area. In Belgorod, almost 300 kilometers south of Kursk, there would also be armed clashes between the Russian Army and pro-Ukrainian militias, according to exiled former Russian deputy Ilyá Ponomariov.

A man in a military uniform speaks in this still image from a video released by the Siberian Battalion, which he said was a speech to the Russian people from his fighters in Russia, in a location indicated as Russia. Video published on March 12, 2024. © via REUTERS – SIBERIAN BATTALION

Images shared by the Telegram social network show the alleged control of the town of Telekino, in Kursk, by the Russian Freedom Legion and other pro-Ukrainian militias.

However, The Russian Defense Ministry denied the success of the ground raids and stated that the attackers have already been removed by the Army.

“Ukrainian terrorist formations backed by tanks and armored fighting vehicles failed the attempt to invade three points in the Russian Belgorod region, which borders the Kursk region and Ukraine”said a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, which also claims to have repelled four more attacks by Ukrainian “sabotage and reconnaissance groups” in the Kursk region.



In this still image taken a view shows what the Russian Defense Ministry says is a destroyed tank belonging to Ukraine-based armed groups after an attempted incursion into Russian territory at a border crossing between Russia and Ukraine near the village of Nekhoteevka in the Belgorod region, Russia. From the video published on March 12, 2024. © via REUTERS – RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY

Belgorod and Kursk regions were also attacked by Ukrainian long-range drones. One of the unmanned aircraft hit a Belgorod city administration building, injuring two people, the governor said.

The airstrikes set fire to an oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region and also hit the Oryol oil depot.

In Moscow, a drone was shot down, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The drone was heading to an area near Zhukovsky airport, one of the four international air terminals in the Russian capital.

Key moment for Russia and the war in Ukraine

These attacks come just three days before the start of the Russian presidential elections, in which Vladimir Putin is seeking a fifth term without strong opposition after the ban on candidacy and the death of Alexei Navalny.

This political situation would be the reason for the recent attack by pro-Ukrainian Russian militias, whose leaders proclaim themselves as “Russian citizens with the right to express their opinion on the elections through armed opposition to Putin.”



A Russian rescue worker talks on his mobile phone next to a wall with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Moscow Kremlin at a polling station during local elections organized by Russian-installed authorities in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on 8 September 2023. © AFP

Alexei Baranovsky, spokesman for Russia's Freedom Legion militia, threatened further action.

“This is only the first day of the operation. But during the elections all the most interesting things will be yet to come.”

The situation at the front

Ukraine sought to disassociate itself from these attacks. But, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the situation on the front lines is much better than in the last three months. The president even went so far as to state in the last few hours that “the Russian advance in eastern Ukraine has stopped.”

These statements come after the Russian Army achieved symbolic victories on the Eastern Front such as Avdiivka and continues its expansion, according to the think tank of the Institute for the Study of War. They also occur in a context of threat of direct confrontation between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

For his part, Putin has viewed Finland's recent accession to the alliance with suspicion. In addition, he has criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments on the possibility of sending European troops to Ukraine.

With Reuters, AP and local media