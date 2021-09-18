By Jan Wolfe and David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Hundreds of police officers patrolled around the US Capitol this Saturday in anticipation of a rally by supporters of the people who stormed the building on Jan. 6 in an attempt to reverse the electoral defeat of then-President Donald Trump.

A 2.5 meter high black fence that was kept around the building for about six months after the attack is back, 100 members of the National Guard troops are on standby, and security authorities are carrying out additional checks on arrivals. to the closest airport to Washington in an attempt to avoid violence.

Hours before the demonstration began, Capitol officers, helmeted and armed with batons and pistols, took up positions outside the fence. City buses bringing police to the scene congested nearby streets. Trucks blocked access points to the area between the Capitol building and Union Station.

“On January 6th, we knew something was up, but no one expected what happened. This time we’re expecting the worst,” said an active police officer near the Capitol, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Protesters were scarce earlier in the day. Unlike Jan. 6, when Congress was in session to certify the election of Democrat Joe Biden, the Capitol was virtually empty this Saturday, with most of its members out of town.

Organizers of the “Justice for J6” demonstration said they expected a peaceful event, but Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told reporters on Friday that there were threats of violence related to the protest, which police would work to prevent conflicts between supporters and opponents of Trump.

More than 600 people have been indicted for participating in the Jan. 6 violence, which followed a speech by Trump at an upcoming demonstration that reiterated false claims that his electoral defeat was the result of widespread fraud. These charges have been rejected by multiple courts, electoral authorities and members of the Trump government itself.

That day, protesters fought against police officers, beating us with sticks and metal barricades, forced entry through windows into the Capitol building, and stormed the corridors. Parliamentarians and Vice President Mike Pence fled to safety.

Four people died on 6 January. One was shot by police and three died as a result of medical emergencies. A police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the next day and four police officers who participated in the defense of the Capitol later committed suicide.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach