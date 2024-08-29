AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/28/2024 – 21:36

“Eva”, “Sophia”, “Samantha”: with photographs stolen from European beauty and fashion influencers, fake accounts pretend to be chic American women who support Donald Trump on the social network X, reveals a study published this Wednesday (28).

The report from the nonprofit Center for Information Resilience (CIR) comes as researchers have raised alarm ahead of the November US election that the X network, owned by Elon Musk – who has expressed support for Trump – is rife with fake accounts and political misinformation.

CIR discovered 16 accounts using images of European influencers without permission to pose as young women who promoted Trump and encouraged thousands of followers to vote for the Republican candidate.

These accounts were among 56 profiles that appear to be part of a coordinated campaign to boost pro-Trump content, the organization added.

It was not clear who was behind this digital fraud or whether the accounts promoted pro-Trump content for ideological or profit-making purposes.

The fake profiles use everyday images from the influencers’ Instagram accounts, captioned with hashtags related to the MAGA movement (acronym for “Make America Great Again”) and promises to vote for Trump, CIR explained.

MAGA (“Make America Great Again”) is a political slogan associated with Trump and his campaign.

One of the fake accounts is “Luna,” a 32-year-old self-described “MAGA Trump supporter” who used images of a German fashion influencer named Debbie Nederlof, according to CNN, which conducted the investigation with CIR.

Nederlof expressed frustration at the misuse of his images, saying he had “nothing to do with the United States, with Trump, with the political issues there.”

OX, for its part, did not respond to a request for comment.

Impersonation is a violation of the platform’s rules and can result in the “permanent suspension” of accounts, according to the social network’s own website.

Since Musk acquired X in 2022, the platform has dismantled its trust and safety teams and scaled back content moderation efforts that were once used to control misinformation, turning it into what experts call a haven for disinformation.