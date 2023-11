Syria, ruled by Bashar al-Assad, has faced a prolonged civil war since 2011 | Photo: EFE/Ballesteros

At least 30 Syrian pro-government soldiers were killed this Wednesday (8), in an attack by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group against several of their positions in the Resafa desert, in the north of the country, the Syrian Observatory reported. for Human Rights (OSDH).

IS terrorists attacked with machine guns this morning a series of troop positions loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, near the triple border between the provinces of Al Raqa, Homs and Deir al-Zur, the organization reported.

According to the NGO, most of the dead belonged to the pro-government National Defense Forces militia, although some victims were also recorded directly in the ranks of the Syrian Army.

The action also caused an undetermined number of injuries, some of them serious.

The OSDH added that the jihadist formation also suffered some casualties after Russian aviation, allied with Damascus, bombed the group’s targets in the Resafa desert, although it did not provide a specific number.

The Islamic State was territorially defeated in Syria in March 2019, but still maintains active cells mainly in the vast central Badia desert, which expands across several of the country’s provinces and beyond its borders.

The desert terrain of the region provides the terrorist group with an endless number of hiding places that allow it to retreat with few consequences after launching ambushes and attacks against troops loyal to Al Assad present in the area, contributing to the survival of these cells.

According to data from the Observatory, until October this year, at least 514 people died in operations related to the Islamic State in various parts of Badia, including 164 civilians and 319 members of the Syrian Army and militias of different types that support it.