D.em reporter Thilo Mischke from Pro Sieben is with his documentation “Rechts. German. Radical “a successful coup. Because in it he shows, in the open manner in which he approaches people, his skill in getting them to talk and a covert action, two things: How young people piss off right-wing extremists, how these pied piper pick up young people and – what is really in the AfD, in the “Alternative for Germany”, which so gladly and persistently claims that it is “conservative”, but its constitution and its staff represent the extended arm of organized right-wing extremism in this country.

This is expressed in a secretly recorded dialogue between a right-wing Youtuber who calls herself “Lisa Licentia” and is now taking part in a dropout program, and the former AfD spokesman and former spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group, Christian Lüth, who held his leading positions in front of some Lost time, left the party, but was only released from his employment as an employee of the parliamentary group without notice on Monday.

The dialogue that was heard on Monday evening at Pro Sieben reads as follows:

Lisa Licentia: “What is it about?”

Christian Lüth: “First of all, it is about maintaining the party. AfD is important.

Lisa Licentia: “Yes.”

Christian Lüth: “The worse Germany is doing, the better for the AfD. That sucks, of course, for our children too. But that will probably keep us going. If everything went well now, the AfD would be three percent. So we have to come up with a tactic between. How bad can it be for Germany? And: how much can we provoke? And in between we have to communicate. Very difficult.”

Lisa Licentia: “Above all, it sounds as if it is in your interest that more migrants come.”

Christian Lüth: “Yes, because then the AfD will be better. We can still shoot everyone afterwards. That’s not an issue at all. Or gas, or whatever you want. I do not care! But now that the borders are still open, we have to ensure that as long as the AfD is still a bit unstable and a few idiots are running around anti-Semitic, we have to ensure that Germany is doing badly. “

That is the calculation that seamlessly follows on from the speeches of all the other right-wing extremists who have their say in Thilo Mischke. And that is also the framework of the narrative that Alexander Gauland and others intone. The conversation with Lüth was recorded on the evening of the state elections in Hamburg, February 23 of this year. While Lüth spoke of the fact that migrants could still be “shot” or “gassed” and said that the AfD must now play the role of victim again and polemicize against the supposedly left-wing press, he received news from Alexander Gauland. And it was precisely this Gauland who spoke directly after the election in Hamburg of the alleged agitation to which his party was exposed, just as Lüth had explained to his interlocutor. That fits.



Reporter Thilo Mischke at a Pegida demonstration in Dresden.

The AfD quickly recognized how exactly this fits and, in view of Lüth’s extermination fantasies, refrained from undertaking the usual attack on the press, here Pro Sieben. She has distanced herself from Lüth. However, the party pretends that Lüth has had nothing to do with the AfD for a long time. It was said that he had “not worked for the party for three years,” and was therefore “unable to speak for us as a party” in February of this year. Of course, he was only released as head of the press office of the AfD parliamentary group on April 24 of this year, he was released without notice – yesterday.

If you have your senses together, you can see which egg dances the AfD is performing. If this party was serious about distancing itself from the right-wing extremists, it would not only have to part with Christian Lüth. There are plenty of others, from Andreas Kalbitz to Björn Höcke. What is actually left of the AfD? Their honorary chairman Gauland, whose relativization of the Nazi regime – which of course, as Gauland later said in his defense, was supposed to be the opposite – is still in our ears: “Hitler and the Nazis are just bird shit in over a thousand years of successful German history . “

These are the questions that reporter Thilo Mischke poses at Pro Sieben. They are not presented for the first time, but Mischke presents them to his viewers in the most direct, unpretentious and direct way possible. We see how he roams through the cosmos of the right-wing extremists in this country for a year and a half, starts talking to them, confronts them and leads them to the point where they squeeze around their amoral and inhuman ideology, like the seventeen, now eighteen years old Sanny Kujath, who is considered the bearer of hope for the extreme right Everyone understands what this is about.

Thilo Mischke made it clear yesterday evening after his documentary in an interview with Klaas Heufer-Umlauf on his show “Late Night Berlin” that it also has to be about getting young people out of this scene.

It is important to seek conversation with those who might want to get out or start thinking, in the family, in the social environment, in society. When someone like the head of the Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Stephan J. Kramer, says that he is seriously worried about democracy in this country, it is high time.

“This ‘Pro Sieben Spezial’ is the most important documentary on Pro Sieben in recent years,” said the broadcaster’s director Daniel Rosemann. Nobody will contradict him.