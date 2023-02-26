The leaders slow down. In group A, the Lombards await the FeralpiSalò-Pordenone challenge. In group B, the Emilians are +6 on Entella

Peter Scognamiglio

Sunday dedicated to groups A and B, waiting for the Monday night which in the northern grouping will pit FeralpiSalò and Pordenone against each other (8.30 pm, live on Rai Sport as well as Eleven).

In the meantime, here is everything that happened in the 16 games of the Sunday program.

GROUP A — The postponement could be worth the solitary summit, because Pro Sesto collects only one point (2-2) from the internal challenge with Pro Vercelli of the new Gardano coach: forward with a great left foot from outside the area by captain Gattoni, the Lombards are overturned from Rizzo and the rigor of Leonardo Gatto, to then find the definitive equal with the ex Gerbi. Lecco also shares the lead at least one night, which scores the third success in a row against Arzignano (2-1): Cester replies to Zambataro’s initial advantage, but – in ten for Ilari’s red card – Lecco finds new energies and the check thanks to Tordini who finds the goal for the first time since he returned from the long injury.

Second success in a row for Renate, who wins in Zanica (3-2) at the home of an AlbinoLeffe who does not benefit from the change on the bench: Ghezzi’s brace is decisive (Sorrentino also scores in the middle), not enough for Foscarini’s team the big right foot under Manconi’s cross for the provisional 1-1 and the flicker of Zoma who arrives too late. See also Lamborghini | Race 2 USA: great solo by Spinelli-Taurino

Great coup by Padova in Novara (3-1): Vasic’s lead in the first half was joined by an encore from the fresh ex Bortolussi at the start of the second half, Galuppini shortened on an outgoing mistake by Antonio Donnarumma but – ten for Tentoni’s red card – Novara (in their fourth consecutive defeat) is definitively knocked out by Russini. The little Virtus Verona of the (honorary) president and coach Gigi Fresco continues to dream, who has won four of the last six: Casarotto and the old pirate Juanito Gomez (37 years old, three goals in the month) are enough to beat Pro Patria of February), on the other side Stanzani fired the penalty over the crossbar that would have reopened the games with a quarter of an hour from the end.

After the defeat against Pordenone, Bruno Tedino’s Trento starts running again highlighting all the difficulties of Piacenza relegated to last place: bitter debut at Garilli (3-0) for the new red and white coach Abbate, the star performer is Petrovic who serves the assists Attys to unlock it and then scores twice (second goal from penalty). On the other hand, Andrea Mandorlini’s adventure at the helm of Mantova begins with a draw: 0-0 away against a Pergolettese who recriminates for the crossbar hit by Guiu and for a couple of defensive interventions on Artioli and Varas not judged by penalty. See also Vuelta a San Juan: Colombia goes with a powerful batch for the title

GROUP B — Reggiana are holding back, after 9 wins in their last 10 games and last Monday’s feat in Cesena which seemed to have given the championship a push: at the Mapei Stadium-Città del Tricolore Carrarese snatches a point (0-0), almost scoring in the first half with Giannetti and Grassini to then contain the growth of the leaders. The advantage of Aimo Diana’s team over their closest rival is reduced from 7 to 6 points: however, Entella is now in second place, which dominates in the big match in Ancona (3-0, Tomaselli, Zamparo and Merkaj scored ) and surpasses Cesena in second place. In fact, there is a half misstep also for the Romagna players, stopped on 0-0 in Fiorenzuola. Decisive goalkeepers positively and negatively in the 1-1 draw between Imolese (who risk penalty points, the transfer of company shares under observation) and Gubbio: the hosts ahead with Zanini, the new number one Greco then holds Piero Braglia’s team afloat and equalized with Semeraro (Rossi’s mistake).

Pontedera remains nailed at an altitude of 42, losing on its field (4-2) the all-Tuscan challenge with San Donato Tavarnelle: the guests go ahead twice and are reached twice in the first half (on the cover the right foot for 1 -1 by Ladinetti), but then they close it in the second half with Gorelli and Russo. Rimini, after three games without scoring, broke free and made a comeback on the Fermana field (2-1): ahead from the penalty spot with Fishnaller, the Marches were overturned by the deadly one-two in 120” by Biondi and Mencagli (both off the bench in the second half). See also Campaccio, Crippa brings Italy back to the podium after 8 years

The very heartfelt Sardinian derby is from Olbia, who overturns Torres with a convincing 3-1 by letting Ragatzu drag him in front of over 2,600 spectators at Nespoli (a record for the last six seasons): immediately ahead are the Sassari with Gianola, but it is ex Cagliari – who reached 11 points in the season – equalizing with a header and then closing the score on the restart (in the middle, Nanni’s second goal). It ended without a goal (0-0) between Montevarchi and Lucchese, the second Tuscan derby of the day, but the challenge was lively: the hosts hit the crossbar in time, but were also kept afloat by Giusti’s saves. A stubborn Vis Pesaro recovers Alessandria twice (2-2) and returns with a point from Moccagatta: Zoia replies to Sylla in the first half, Sanogo replies to Baldi a few minutes from the end (first goal among professionals for both vis markers).