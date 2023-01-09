Pro-Russian separatists from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine claimed to have taken control of a town near the city of Bakhmout, the current epicenter of the fighting that Moscow troops have been seeking to conquer for several months. In other news, the Kremlin has indicated its support for its defense ministry’s claim – without evidence – that it killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers in a single attack and said “handing over Western-provided vehicles will not change” the balance of forces.

Pro-Russian separatists from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine claimed to have seized control of a town near the city of Bakhmut, the current epicenter of the fighting.

The town of Bakhmoutské, in the Donetsk region, “has been liberated by the Russian armed forces,” said the separatists of this region from which Moscow claims the annexation. The AFP news agency was unable to verify these claims from independent sources.

The town of Bakhmoutské is located northeast of Bakhmut, a mining and wine-producing town that used to have a population of 70,000.

A local resident pushes his bicycle through “hedgehog” tank traps and debris, down a street in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on January 6, 2023. © Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the towns of Bakhmut and Soledar were holding out despite widespread destruction after months of attacks. “Our soldiers are repelling the constant Russian attempts to advance,” he said, adding that things are “very difficult” in Soledar.

Farther north in the Kharkiv region, a Russian missile attack on a market in the town of Shevchenkove killed a 60-year-old woman and wounded several others, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Moscow Backs Claim of Russian Attack That Would Have Killed 600 Ukrainian Soldiers

The Kremlin said Monday it was confident its defense ministry was right when it said 600 Ukrainian servicemen had been “destroyed” in an attack on the city of Kramatorsk on Sunday, despite there being no evidence that the attack had hit. in the White.

“The Kremlin has absolute confidence. I would like to remind you of the president’s words that the main source of information is the Defense Ministry,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news conference.

The statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense have caused a stir, after press agencies such as Reuters have indicated that, according to their teams on the ground, the Russian attack did not reach its objectives and there were no obvious signs of casualties.

A woman stands at the scene of a Russian attack that went down overnight, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on January 8, 2023. © Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters

Moscow assures that Western military aid “will only prolong the suffering of the Ukrainians”

Shipments of armored infantry and other weapons to Ukraine announced last week by several Western countries will only “prolong the suffering” of Ukrainians and will not “change” the balance of power, the Kremlin said.

“Fundamentally, these renditions cannot and will not change anything… These renditions can only prolong the suffering of the Ukrainian people,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Last week, the United States said it wanted to send armored infantry and France announced it was sending light tanks to Kyiv.

Germany, for its part, assured that it does not plan to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to a German government spokesman.

with AFP